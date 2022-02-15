Boys
OKTAHA 53, HASKELL 50 — Oktaha (11-9) outscored Haskell 18-6 in the second and 12-8 in the third to come from eight down after one to win. Brannon Westmoreland had 16 for Haskell (5-15) and Daveion Lockett had 12 to end the regular season for both teams.
STILWELL 46, WAGONER 37 — Stilwell (21-1) outscored Wagoner 17-6 in the fourth to come from behind in a contest the Bulldogs (11-11) led 26-12 with 2:12 to go until halftime.
Stilwell finished the half on a 7-0 run to get within 26-19 at the half, but the Bulldogs still led 31-29 going to the fourth.
Corbin Marsey shared high point honors with 15 points to go with 11 rebounds. Alex Shieldnight came off the bench to score 12.
Wagoner (11-11) goes into districts at Muldrow Saturday.
EUFAULA 55, VIAN 38 — The Ironheads (15-5) ended the regular season on a seven-game win streak. and got 20 points from Khelil Deere and 16 from Justus James.
Girls
STILWELL 64, WAGONER 35 — After beating Wagoner by six a couple weeks ago, Stilwell (18-5) led 30-6 after one and rolled after that. Wagoner fell to 11-11 to end the regular season. Brooklyn Austin had 10 points. Ellie Bryant added 9.
OKTAHA 68, HASKELL 35 (G) – Rylee Walters’ 19 and Ava Scott’s 16 led the way for the Lady Tigers (15-6), who outscored Haskell 40-20 over the middle two quarters to lead 61-35. Haskell fell to 5-13. Both open districts this weekend.
VIAN 41, EUFAULA 35 — No other details reported. Eufaula dropped to 10-9 and has lost six straight heading into districts later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.