BASEBALL
OKTAHA 4, WISTER 1 — In a battle of the top two teams in Class A, it was the No. 1 Tigers coming away with the win over No. 2 Wister, Tuesday. Wister hit a solo home run to go up 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, but that was short lived as Oktaha (14-0) would take the lead at 3-1 with three runs in the bottom of the inning, off of RBI singles from Canyon Elam and Kale Testerman and an error. Maddox Edwards got the win on the mound and Kipton Christian had two hits while Braxton Casey had one RBI.
OKAY 10, BRAGGS 2 — No Stats provided at press time.
FASTPITCH
RED OAK 9, OKTAHA 5 — Red Oak set the tone early with a grand slam in the first inning to go up 4-0. Ava Scott led Oktaha (17-2) going 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Mileigh Needham took the loss.
DEWAR 6, EUFAULA 5 — Dewar rallied from a 4-0 deficit to complete the comeback in walk off fashion. With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Marty Yaerger hit a solo home run to win the game for the Lady Dragons. Eufaula (12-4) was led by Kambry Williams who was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
COLLINSVILLE 5, FORT GIBSON 4 — Fort Gibson tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fifth, but Collinsville scored the decisive run in the home half of the inning on an error.
While taking the loss for FTG (4-11), Kaiah Austin also led all batters with two hits and two RBIs.
MOUNDS 11, PORTER 1 — Addie Criner was the losing pitcher for Porter. Kelsi Kilgore had the lone RBI for the Lady Pirates (8-11).
GORE SPLITS — Gore scored all of its runs in the first inning in a 14-0 win over Watts, despite only having three hits. River Shoemake, Natalie Casteel and Sophie O’Conner had one hit apiece. Kendra Huckaby, O’Conner and Casteel each had one RBI. The Lady Pirates walked a total of seven times with Shoemake and Emily Daily both reaching free bases twice. Watts committed six errors. Arkoma defeated Gore, 10-9, on an error in the bottom of the fifth inning in the nightcap. Kenley Webb was 2-of-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Pirates (3-12) and Kennedy Williams had two hits.
WAGONER 4, BERRYHILL 1 — Zoie Griffin led Wagoner in all aspects on Tuesday as she earned the win with 11 strikeouts and also finished with two RBIs which put the Lady Bulldogs (9-7-1, 3-2 District 4A-7) ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Camaya Renshaw had two hits.
BROKEN BOW 8-13, CHECOTAH 1-3 — Broken Bow got the District 4A-6 sweep over the Lady Wildcats Tuesday. In the first game, Hailey Prince led Checotah as she was 1-for-2 with the only RBI. Shaelynn Casey was the losing pitcher. In the nightcap, Layna Vandiver highlighted the Lady Wildcats (8-9, 3-6) finishing with two hits and three RBIs. Prince took the loss.
MIAMI 13, HILLDALE 3 — Kensley Allen took the loss in the circle for Hilldale in the District 4A-8 battle. Bailey McClain, Macie Mackey, and Allen had one hit and one RBI each for the Lady Hornets (7-4, 5-2).
EDMOND NORTH 4, MUSKOGEE 3 — Muskogee lost on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh when the Lady Huskies scored on an error to claim the District 6A-4 win. Kambri Johnson led the Lady Roughers (7-7, 4-4) with two hits. Kyra Rowland was the Muskogee starting pitcher, but Jaliyah Simmons took the loss in relief. Lariah Stewart and Gabbi Davis drove in one run each for Muskogee.
VOLLEYBALL
BIXBY 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Class 6A No. 15 Bixby swept Muskogee (7-5) as it won all three sets, 25-14, 25-16 and 25-10.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Braggs at Kinta, 4 p.m.
PRESTON WOODEN BAT CLASSIC: Okay vs. Crowder, 10 a.m.; Okay-Crowder loser vs. Preston-New Lima loser, 2 p.m.
FASTPITCH
EUFAULA TOURNAMENT : Eufaula vs. Okemah, 9 a.m.; Eufaula-Okemah loser vs. Varnum-Hartshorne loser, 11:40 a.m.; Eufaula-Okemah winner vs. Varnum-Hartshorne winner, 1 p.m.
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT STIGLER: G1. Webbers Falls vs. Gore, 12 p.m. FSB; G4. Webbers Falls-Gore winner vs. Porum, 1:25 p.m. FSB; G7. Webbers Falls-Gore loser vs. G5. Loser, 4:15 p.m. CNB; G8. Loser G4. vs. Winner G6., 4:15 p.m. FSB; G9. Winner G4. vs. Winner G5., 5:40 p.m. FSB
Oktaha at Wyandotte, 4 p.m.
Poteau at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Wagoner at Inola, 5 p.m.
Sand Springs at Muskogee, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
HULBERT TOURNAMENT : Braggs vs. Salina, 10 a.m.; vs. Summit Christian, 11 a.m.; vs. Eagle Point, 1 p.m.; Muskogee vs. Westville, 3 p.m.; vs. Wagoner JV., 5 p.m.; vs. Hulbert, 7 p.m.
