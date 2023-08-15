BASEBALL
OKTAHA TAKES TWO — Kipton Christian drove in four runs on two hits in leading Oktaha past Okay, 9-0, on Tuesday. Christian hit a three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the third inning to put the Tigers up 8-0. Connor Ward earned the win on the mound allowing one hit over three innings with four strikeouts while Dallas Hamilton tossed two innings of shutout ball in relief and allowed one hit. Avery Browning and Maddox Edwards had two hits apiece for Oktaha. David Brunson took the loss for Okay, and gave up all nine runs (four earned) on nine hits. Chase Clark had one hit for the Mustangs (0-2). Kale Testerman had a huge outing against LeFlore, finishing 3-for-3 with six RBIs and three runs as Oktaha won 17-1. Among Testerman’s hits was a second-inning grand slam that helped the Tigers to a 12-run inning to close out the contest. Testerman also earned the win on the mound giving up two hits and one run. Edwards and Browning added two hits each and combined for four RBIs.
BRAGGS VS. KINTA — Game canceled due to not enough players for Kinta.
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA 12, HULBERT 0 — Peyton Bryan went 4-for-4 on the day in leading Oktaha. The Lady Tigers scored seven runs in the second inning, making the score 8-0, on the way to the victory. Sidney Highfill earned the win for Oktaha (6-0) as she went five innings and gave up just four hits. Ryleigh Bacon finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Cambree McCoy and Kristen Berry combined for half of the Lady Tigers’ eight stolen bases with two apiece.
EUFAULA 7, ROLAND 0 — In a dominant performance, Avery Williams was almost unhitable picking up the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game victory. Jadence Efurd and Kadie Tidwell both collected two hits for Eufaula (6-1) while Avery Williams, Kambri Williams and Gabbi Noriega all had one RBI. Madison Ballard finished with a sixth-inning solo home run that closed out the Lady Ironheads’ scoring. Tidwell and Kate Pippenger had two stolen bases apiece as Eufaula registered six steals on the day.
PORTER 11, TALIHINA 1 — A 10-run third inning propelled Porter to the win as Addie Criner led the way finishing 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Criner also took the win as she allowed just two hits over four innings.
QUINTON AT WARNER — Canceled.
GANS 23, GORE 12 — Sophie O’Conner led Gore with two hits and four RBIs, which included a fourth-inning two-run inside-the-park home run, but it was not enough in the end. Kendra Huckaby added two hits and scored twice while Paige Curran had two RBIs and two runs for the Lady Pirates (1-6).
WAGONER 2, DEWEY 0 — Zoie Griffin recorded 12 strikeouts in capturing the win for Wagoner (6-1-1) as she went the distance and gave up just three hits. Jaziah Prince and Kenzie Fourkiller had one RBI each, while Kiwi Birdtail led all batters with two hits.
PONCA CITY 8-7, MUSKOGEE 5-0 — Muskogee could not hold on in the first of a double header as Ponca City outlasted the Lady Roughers. After Muskogee took a 4-1 lead in the third inning, Ponca took back the lead for good at 6-5 with four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Kyra Rowland took the loss for the Lady Roughers. Kambri Johnson and Alexandria Stewart provided the offense for Muskogee with two hits each. Johnson had two RBIs and Stewart had one. In the nightcap, Ponca City jumped out to a 4-0 lead early and the Lady Roughers (3-2) couldn’t recover. Jaliyah Simmons suffered the loss surrendering 10 hits, but led Muskogee at the plate going 2-for-3.
CHECOTAH 12, SALLISAW 2 — Checotah set the stage for victory with eight runs in the first inning as the Lady Cats totaled 10 hits. Hailey Prince picked up the win going four innings and allowed two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts. Shaelynn Casey threw one inning in relief. Kathrine Anderson led Checotah (4-4) going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Layna Vandiver had two hits and Aurora Madewell had two RBIs.
HILLDALE 9, LOCUST GROVE 2 — Hilldale scored five runs in the fifth inning enroute to the win over the Lady Pirates. Leading the charge for the Lady Hornets (3-1) was Kensley Allen who was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rylin Clark and Sarah Chapa both had two RBIs. Finlee Allred secured the win giving up five hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.
WEBBERS FALLS SWEPT — Maddy Raskey and Gracie Sturgell had the only hits for Webbers Falls in a 4-0 loss to McAlester. In the second game, Smithville defeated the Lady Warriors, 10-1. Bridgette Baer had the lone score for Webbers Falls (1-5) as she doubled and, following a passed ball, she stole third and stole home for the score. Raskey took the loss in both games.
HASKELL 17, CANEY VALLEY 1 — Haskell had no problem dispatching its foe as it jumped out to a 6-0 first-inning lead and then led 9-0 after the second. RayLin Morgan earned the win giving up just one hit and no runs in two innings, while in relief, Cheyenna Morgan pitched one shutout inning. RayLin Morgan led the Lady Haymakers (6-1) going 3-for-3 on the day while Hayden Ward collected two hits. Josie Enkey and Riley Westmoreland each drove in three runs. Westmoreland also had two of Haskell’s five stolen bases.
VOLLEYBALL
VERDIGRIS 3, WAGONER 0 — Verdigris took all three sets, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-20, respectively, as it swept the Lady Bulldogs. Lanie Brown finished with five kills and Presley Olson had nine digs to lead Wagoner (1-6). Off the bench, Rosy O’Callaghan contributed seven assists.
UNION 3, MUSKOGEE 1 — Union opened taking set one, 25-14, and Muskogee took set two, 25-22. From there, the Lady Redhawks soared and took the last two sets, 25-15 and 25-14, respectively. The Lady Roughers dropped to 1-2.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Braggs at Indianola, 4:30 p.m.
Okay at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
EASTERN TOURNAMENT : Oktaha vs. Red Oak, 11 a.m.; vs. Rattan, 2 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Eufaula at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Bristow, 5 p.m.
Hilldale at Stilwell, 5 p.m.
WILSON FASTPITCH FESTIVAL: Porter vs. Dewar, 11:20 a.m.; vs. Wetumka, 2 p.m.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT : Field 1- Oktaha vs. McAlester, 10 a.m.; vs. Indianola, 2:30 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Oktaha JV, 4 p.m.; Field 2- Haskell vs. Keys, 10 a.m.; vs. North Rock Creek, 11:30 a.m.; Fort Gibson vs. North Rock Creek, 2:30 p.m.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT: Warner vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m.; vs Checotah, 6 p.m.; Okmulgee vs. Checotah, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Collinsville at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
