FASTPITCH
OKTAHA 16, HULBERT 0 — Madison Capps pitched a one-hit contest as Oktaha tallied 11 hits on the day. The Lady Tigers (2-0) opened the game scoring nine runs in the first inning and were led by Ryleigh Bacon who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Both Hannah Focht and Capps ended with two hits and three RBIs.
EUFAULA 11, VIAN 1 — Eufaula (2-0) scored seven runs in the second inning to take a 10-0 lead as Kambri Williams drove in four runs on the day. She finished 2-for-2 and scored four times. Avery Williams registered the win allowing four hits with five strikeouts. Madison Ballard had two hits and an RBI while Kate Pippenger ended with two RBIs.
WAGONER 15, GORE 0 — Zoie Griffen dominated in the circle as she rang up 15 strikeouts in five innings and gave up one hit as Wagoner opened the year in the win column. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kendra Condict who had four RBIs while Jayln Fourkiller collected three hits and three RBIs. Kiwi Birdtail and Camaya Renshaw added two hits and two RBIs each. Gore's lone hit came off of the bat of River Shoemake.
EDMOND NORTH AT MUSKOGEE— Canceled due to wet field conditions.
PORTER 19, WELCH 0 — Addy Criner Pitched a no-hitter in a season opening win for Porter. While dominant in the circle, Criner also had a huge day at the plate going 4-or-4 with an RBI. Aaliyah Moore also finished with four hits and brought in two runs. The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and then in the second scored five runs on five hits to go up 11-0.
Remi Haworth and Courtney Dickey had three RBIs apiece.
CHECOTAH 7, FORT GIBSON 3 — With the game tied at 3-3, Checotah scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to slide past Fort Gibson. The Lady Wildcats (1-1) were powered by Layna Vandiver’s three hits and three RBIs. Hailey Prince, who recorded the win in the circle, added two hits and an RBI for Checotah. Kaiah Austin, Kristjan Cantrell and Payton Russell had two hits each for Fort Gibson (1-1). Austin took the loss for the Lady Tigers.
VOLLEYBALL
OWASSO 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Lady Roughers dropped their season opener in a sweep as Owasso took the first set 25-9, the second set 25-12 and the final set 25-9. Regan Essex recorded four kills and Khloie Doughty finished with 12 diggs for Muskogee.
WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE
FASTPITCH
Mounds at Gore, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Dale Invitational : Oktaha vs. Byng, 10 a.m.
FASTPITCH
Haskell at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Inola at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at PC West, (2) 4:30 p.m./6p.m.
Checotah at Poteau, (2) 4:30 p.m.
Gore Tournament: Eufaula vs. Okmulgee, 10 a.m.; Eufaula-Okmulgee winner vs. Oktaha JV-Roland winner, 1 p.m.; Eufaula-Okmulgee loser vs. Oktaha JV-Roland loser, 2:30 p.m.
Indianola Tournament: Indianola-Gans winner vs. Porter, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Claremore at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
Edison at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Canadian at Braggs, 4 p.m.
