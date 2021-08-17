Fastpitch
DEWAR 9, GORE 1 — The Pirates fell to 3-4, managing just four hits. Honey McAlister’s sacrifice bunt plated a run in the fourth, her team down 7-0 to that point.
STROUD 10, WARNER 0 — Kaylen Park and Kennedy Teague had Warner’s only hits. Warner is 0-8.
HOLDENVILLE 8, EUFAULA 3 — Eufaula split the home-and-home series after winning 12-2 on Monday and fell to 5-2.
MULDROW 11-7, CHECOTAH 6-5 — Kaitlyn Searles was 3-for-4 and drove in a pair in game one. Checotah led 4-2 in the third in game two but was hit for three runs in the bottom of the frame. Two more in the fourth broke a 5-all tie. Bia Fields was 1 for-3 with two RBIs in game two. Checotah is 1-9.
HASKELL 7, MORRIS 2 — Lynzi Kelley’s two-run triple highlighted a five-run fifth for Haskell (4-1). RayLin Morgan had a two-run single to help. Hayden Ward and Riley Westmooreland each had two hits. Morgan allowed five hits in the circle.
WAGONER AT FORT GIBSON — Rained out.
ROLAND 8-4, PORTER 6-11 — Aareyona Moore was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs, one of three Pirates with three hits — Brittany Welch and Raylee Taylor were the others. Also, Charmayne Marshall and Courtney Dickey had two hits each. Porter (4-3) in all had 16. A five-run fourth made it 9-2, good enough for Addie Criner, who allowed four hits and walked two.
Roland won 8-6 in the opener, scoring four in the fourth to erase a 6-4 lead. Welch and Marshall had two hits for the Pirates, who outhit the Rangers 9-6.
PORUM WINS PAIR — The Lady Panthers beat Midway 13-1 and Wetumka 12-3 and are now 6-1. They did it in game one with just four hits. Mercedez Martin and Gracie Tiger drove in a pair of runs each on hits. In the second game, Courtney Pease homered in a 3-for-4 game. RiLee Miller was 2-for-2.
Golf
ROUGHER WINS — Mesa Falleur won the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour’s Muskogee Fall Classic, shooting a 27-hole 105 and won in a playoff over Christian Johnson of Oklahoma City.
Carson Wright of Norman was third at 106. Nine golfers were within five shots of the lead.
Thursday
FASTPITCH
Hilldale at Locust Grove, 5 p.m.
Broken Bow at Checotah, 4 p.m.
Porter vs. Berryhill, 2:30 p.m. and Chouteau, 4 p.m. in Keys Tournament
Oktaha at Oktaha Tournament
Eufaula, Gore, Warner at Okmulgee Tournament
Webbers Falls at Stuart Tournament
Volleyball
No games
