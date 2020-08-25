Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 9, SALLISAW 8 — Capping a rally of seven unanswered runs, Angel Lyons’ infield single in the seventh with one out scored Jordan Hayes with the go-ahead run and Fort Gibson (1-8, 1-1 4A-5) escaped a two-on, one-out bottom of the seventh to hold off the Black Diamonds and notch their first victory of 2020.
Abbye Porterfield was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run single in a three-run fifth. Baleigh James was 3-for-4. Nia Polzin had a two-run triple in a three-run sixth. Sallisaw led 8-2 through four innings.
Sallisaw is 4-6 and 0-5.
Fort Gibson’s Friday contest at Broken Bow will be at Fort Gibson.
SAND SPRINGS 16, MUSKOGEE 6 — A 23-hit assault by the Sandites overwhelmed Muskogee (1-7, 0-6 6A-3) and overshadowed a 4-for-4 game at the plate by Karsyn York. Katlyn Clark, Nyia Green and Hannah Cawthon all had two hits. Sand Springs is 12-2 and 3-1.
CHECOTAH 4, BROKEN BOW 3 — Ciara Moore’s infield single with the bases loaded completed a dramatic four-run seventh-inning rally for the Wildcats.
Natalie Knight tied the game on a single to right just before Moore stepped in. Earlier in the inning, Amanda Brown’s two-run triple got Checotah close. The Wildcats (5-6, 3-0 4A-5) had just one hit entering the inning and made a winner out of pitcher Alexis Hamilton, who scattered seven hits and struck out five. Broken Bow is 7-2 and 1-1.
WYANDOTTE 4, OKTAHA 3 — The Tigers (5-1, 1-1 2A-6) lost for the first time this season as they managed just three hits and succumbed to a pair of runs in the first and two in the fifth, which broke a 2-2 tie. Oktaha got that on a pair of fielder’s choice groundouts. Also, in the sixth, Jaylie Burress hit a solo home run to make it the one-run final. Wyandotte is 12-1 and 4-0.
HASKELL 1, VIAN 0 — RayLin Morgan held Vian (10-3, 5-3 3A-7) to one hit, striking out four, and dodged six walks. Haskell (4-2, 2-1) had four hits, including Makayla Collins’ RBI single to center scoring Saylor Brown. The two teams split their two-day home-and-home district series.
Volleyball
MUSKOGEE V. BARTLESVILLE 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers lost 25-16, 25-14 and 25-14 to Bartlesville (7-4) and fell to 6-5 on the year.
NOAH 3, OKAY 2 — Kinlea Green had 13 aces and 6 kills, Audrey Hopkins 6 aces and 3 kills, and Taylor Ragsdale 4 aces for Okay (3-8).
Fall baseball
From Monday
OKTAHA 20, OKAY 0 — Mason Ledford and James Wilson combined for no hits over three innings from the mound and Tyler Allen and Hunter Dearman had two hits each. Oktaha is 3-1. Okay (0-2) had 13 errors.
