Boys basketball
JENKS 72, MUSKOGEE 54 — Down in the fourth with five minutes left, Muskogee (2-3) cut the Trojans’ lead to five, but four straight turnovers cost the Roughers. Javian Webber finished with 17 points and Dion Wilkerson had 14.
HILLDALE 81, CATOOSA 66 — Four Players hit double digits as Hilldale improved to 4-1. Jax Kerr led with 24, Eric Virgil 20, Cole Leach 14 and Mason Forhan had 12.
OKTAHA 74, OKEMAH 49 — Hunter Dearman led with 25 points and Grant Edwards and Preston Holmes added 14 apiece as Class 2A No. 3 Oktaha (7-0) picked up the win.
HASKELL 59, MIDWAY 32 — A 21-point output from Brannon Westmoreland powered Haskell (1-6) to its first victory of the year. Dylan Ozinga added 11 points.
WAGONER 68, OOLOGAH 45 — Jashawn Davison had 14 points, Alex Shieldnight came off the bench to score 12 with eight rebounds and Mattson Swanson had 10 points. Wagoner is 3-1 on the year.
LIBERTY 61, PORTER 30 — Mason Plunk was half of Porter’s offense with 15 points in the defeat as the Pirates fall to 4-3.
OAKS 75, PORUM 31 — Falling into a 42-10 hole at halftime, Porum could not find its way out and dropped to 1-5. Isaiah Sallee was the highest scorer for the Panthers with nine points.
Girls basketball
JENKS 55, MUSKOGEE 48 — A third-quarter charge by Muskogee, which trailed 29-22 at the half, got a 39-36 lead headed to the fourth. But once there the Lady Roughers (1-3) were outscored 19-9 and suffered the road loss. For Muskogee, Bianca McVay had 20 points, eight coming in the third quarter. Malaysia Burton was the closest other player to double figures. She had 8. Jill Twiehaus led Jenks and all scorers with 28 points.
HILLDALE 51, CATOOSA 27 —Ashtyn Warford and Darian Diles both finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds as Hilldale improved to 4-1. Warford also led the Lady Hornets with four assists and four steals.
PORUM 63, OAKS 41 — Porum held a 39-16 advantage at the break, led by Courtney Pease who had 24 points on the night. Mesa Coulston added 13 for the Lady Panthers (5-1).
OKTAHA 52, OKEMAH 49 — Ava Scott’s 23-point night helped lead Class 2A No. 12 Oktaha (5-2) to a win over the No. 10-ranked team. Brynna Rodden added 11 points in the win.
WAGONER 56, OOLOGAH 43 — Wagoner trailed 26-21 at the half coming off a tournament championship in Haskell over the weekend, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied and moved to 4-0 behind four double-figure scorers. Cambri Pawpa had 17, Ellee Bryant and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with 11 each and Gracy Shieldnight 10 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals.
LIBERTY 48, PORTER 37 —Porter (3-4) was highlighted in the loss by Raylee Allison’s 14 points. Lauren Lindell and Kassidy Pickard both finished with 10.
HASKELL 50, MIDWAY 37 —Hayden Ward led the Lady Haymakers (6-3) with nine points.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.