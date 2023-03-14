Baseball
AT GULF SHORES (ALA.) CLASSIC:
HILLDALE 2, GILES COUNTY (TENN.) 1 — Isaiah Patterson’s throw home to Cole Leach ended the game after a two-out single had the tying run rounding third, and made Aden Jenkins’ two-run single in the first stand up for the win as Hilldale moved to 6-0 and 3-0 in the Gulf Shores (Ala.) Classic. Mason Pickering went the full seven on the mound for Hilldale, allowing six hits and registering 12 strikeouts. He walked three. He was also 2-for-3, the only Hornet with more than one hit.
FORT GIBSON 14, NORTHPORT (ALA.) NORTHSIDE 3 — Gannon Sherl was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs for the Tigers. Weston Rouse drove in a pair of runs. Sherl also struck out five in four innings of starting pitching. The Tigers are now 3-1.
PORTER 13, AFTON 4 — Kyle McElmurry struck out six over five innings and Landyn Smith and Jaxon Smith each had three hits. Porter is 8-3.
KELLYVILLE 6, HASKELL 1 — Lucas King had two of Haskell’s five hits. The Haymakers are 1-2.
PORUM 8, POCOLA 0 — Isaiah Sallee no-hit Pocola over seven full, striking out 10. Cooper Franklin was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Kyle Rock was 3-for-4. Porum is 4-3.
Wednesday
Eufaula at Antlers, 3:45 p.m.
Gulf Shores (Ala.) Classic: At Fairhope: Muskogee vs. Northside, 11:30 a.m.; vs. Franklin (TN.), 2 p.m.; Checotah vs. Gulf Shores, 7 p.m.; At Spanish Fort: Hilldale vs. Lake Cormorant (MS), 9 a.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Marriott Island (FL), 11:30 a.m.; vs. Bayside, 2 p.m.
Thursday
Edmond Spring Break Festival: At Mustang- Oktaha vs. Cache, 12:30 p.m.; vs. Mustang, 3 p.m.
Union City Festival: Gore vs. Calumet, 11 a.m.; Haskell vs. TBA, 1 p.m.; Warner vs. TBA; At Bricktown - Gore vs. Empire, 7 p.m.
Gulf Shores Classic: Semifinals At Gulf Shores, No.1 Seed vs. No. 4 Seed, 10 a.m.; Semifinals at Orange Beach, No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed, 10 a.m.; Championship At Gulf Shores, Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
