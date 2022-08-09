FASTPITCH
FORT GIBSON 10, CHECOTAH 2 — The Lady Tigers are off to a 2-0 start after exploding for six runs in the second and getting a solid effort in the circle from Kaiah Austin, who gave up three hits, struck out two and waled none over five innings.
A pair of two-run doubles from Erica Hornback and Makenna Wofford highlighted the surge in the second. Hornback doubled and tripled in a 2-for-3 game and drove in three runs. Wafford also hd two hits.
For Checotah (0-2), Katherine Anderson drove in a run with her single. No Checotah batter had more than one hit.
HASKELL 8, HENRYETTA 7 — Riley Westmoreland’s go-ahead grand slam highlighted a seven-run uprising in the fifth that erased a 6-1 deficit, and the Lady Haymakers moved to 2-0 with a win over perinnial powerhouse Henryetta on the road.
Lynzi Kelley led off the inning with a home run, then RayLin Morgan and Cheyanna Morgan singled in runs. C Morgan had two hits along with Shania Burkhalter and Westmoreland, who finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs. RayLin Morgan scattered seven hits for the win in the circle.
OKTAHA 15-10, HULBERT 1-0 — The Lady Tigers bounced back from a one-run loss at Haskell on Monday with a dominant effort. Hannah Focht, Kirsten Berry and Brynn Surmont were all 2-for-2 in the three-inning run-rule opener with Surmont droving in a pair. Mackenzie Eaves and Mileigh Needham combined on a two-hitter. Sidney Highfill and Madison Capps combined on a four-inning perfect game in game two. Ryleigh Bacon had two hits as Oktaha used 16 players in the lineup.
NORMAN NORTH 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers fell to 0-2. Kambri Johnson and T. Williams had hits in the opener. Game two of a doubleheader was unavailable.
WAGONER vs. WESTVILLE –Westville canceled.
PORTER 30, LIBERTY 6 — After dropping two on opening day, Porter revved up the offense as Courtney Dickey was 2-for-2 with a team-high five RBIs. Rylie Rush drove in four going 2-for-3. Raylee Jackson was 3-for-3 and Makiah Looper, Kelsi Kilgore and Courtney Dickey all had two hits each. The Lady Pirates (1-2) were helped along by 14 walks.
KIEFER 9, EUFAULA 2 — Kate Pippenger and Kadie Tidwell had two hits each for Eufaula (1-1), one day after a 1-0 win over Keota. It was Pippenger’s second two-hit game after a three-RBI game on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
OKAY 3, PRYOR 2 — Okay won 25-19, then lost two sets 25-20 and 26-24 before winning 25-10 and the decisive fifth set, 15-10 to go to 1-0 on the year. No stats available.
