Baseball
WARNER 20, HULBERT 0 — Four pitchers — Adam Thompson, Beau Thomas, Trevor Capps and Connor Parks — all threw an inning of a four-inning no-hitter Tuesday for Warner (20-6, 9-5 2A-7). Hulbert pitchers walked 13. Dalone Logan had two hits and Blaine Scott drove in three runs for the Eagles.
IDABEL 6, CHECOTAH 5 (8) — Colten Burnett was 2-for-4, Brock Butler 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Clancy Campbell 2-for-4 with a pairof doubles for Checotah (9-15, 4-8 4A-8).
Slowpitch
MORRIS 6, WARNER 5 — Warner rallied with four runs in the sixth trailing 6-1 but came up short and is now 2-17. Jensyn Foreman, Karoly Bakcer, Erin Anderson, Rachell Teal and Hannah Powell all drove in runs.
Soccer
PORTER-KEYS GIRLS POSTPONED — To Tuesday at 6 p.m.
WAGONER-HILLDALE POSTPONED — To Monday at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Track
GORE BOYS WIN — At the North Canadian River Track Meet at Okemah, Gore edged Henryetta for first place on the boys side.
Zane Craighead, Keigan Reid, Blue Steward and Jesus Thomas won the 400-meter relay in 45.8 seconds. They also ran a second-place time of 1:39 in the 800 relay.
Alex Hallum, Christian O’Connor, Reid and Journey Shells won the 1,600 relay in 3:46.29. Shells, Hallum, O’Connor and Ty Bliss were second in the 3,200 relay in 9:35.78.
Bliss won the 3,200 in 10:24 and the 1,600 in 4:54. He was second in the 800 in 4:54.
Craighead was third in the 100 in 11.98, Reid third in the 400 in 55.8.
Thomas and Steward were third and fourth in the 200 in 23.8 and 24.1. Liam Edwards was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 46.8 and Steward sixth in the 100 in 12.01.
