MUSKOGEE 63, LOCUST GROVE 15 — Muskogee won four of the six contested matches Tuesday at home to go to 1-1 in duals. Dylan Wood pinned Locust Grove’s Chris Loveall in 1:49 at 132, Coda Barnoski decisioned Riley Lord 19-14 at 144, Kaden Harken pinned Braydon Murray in 1:05 at 160, and LaTavian Johnson pinned Billy Wells at 175 in 5:05.
Germany Turner at 106, Radian Phomchanna at 113, Malachi Brown at 120, Tavian Shiek-Lawson at 138, Brandon Tolbert at 190, Harold Hooper at 215 and Jase Garrett at 285 all registered forfeit wins.
GORE 76, GANS 47 (B) — Gore’s football team made it 14 games without a loss, then fell in the state title game in Class A.
Basketball started less than a week later, and through four games, the Pirates their own unblemished streak, adding to it Tuesday to close the pre-holiday portion of their schedule with a thumping of the Grizzlies.
Gore led 49-22 at the half and increased it to a 65-33 lead headed to the fourth.
Ben Kirkpatrick had 19 points, Jackson Duke 17 and Noah Cooper 12. Aidan Dickerson gave Gore four in double figures with 11.
GORE 60, GANS 34 (G) — Lindsey Pierce erupted for 24 points to lead Gore to its first win in four games. Kennedy Williams had 10 points. Pierce had nine points in a 16-9 first-quarter surge. Gore led 32-17 at the half and 43-24 going to the fourth.
