Baseball
WARNER 9, HOWE 0 — Warner threw five different Eagle arms at Howe as a postseason tune-up Tuesday and managed to one-hit their way to victory. Wyatt Hamilton started and struck out the side, one of six total strikeouts by the staff. Hamilton also tripled twice in a 2-for-4, three-RBI game. Jace Jackson had two hits in two at-bats and Justin Duke drove in two runs. Warner is 18-8.
Slowpitch
OKTAHA 10-5, MUSKOGEE 0-6 — Oktaha put up five first-inning runs and four in the second in a two-hit shutout of the Lady Roughers in game one. Peyton Bryan, Bekah Bunch and MacKenzie Eaves drove in two runs apiece. Eaves, Bryan, Ava Scott and Brynn Surmont all had two hits. Jordan Otterlifter in the circle headed up a defense that kept MHS off the board with only Jaliyah Simmons and Kye Carter getting hits.
Karsyn York’s single broke a 5-5 tie in the fourth in game two and it held up as Muskogee salvaged a split. York and Kambri Johnson had two hits each.
Oktaha (23-7) heads to regionals in 4A at Dale on Wednesday as Muskogee (10-17) goes to Broken Arrow for 6A regionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.