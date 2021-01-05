Girls basketball
KEYS 62, OKTAHA 61 — Oktaha (2-4) took a 50-49 lead into the fourth period after trailing 42-36 at the halfway point. Oktaha’s, Rylee Walters led the team with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Keys defense held Walters to just two points scored in the fourth, and outscoring the Lady Tigers in the fourth 13-11 for the one point game advantage.
PORTER 42, OILTON 26 — Brittany Welch led the way for Porter with 10 points as Porter (3-2) struggled to score in the first half, but led from the start.
WARNER 72, OKAY 22— Both Harlie Chesser and Jaylee Kindred led Warner’s attack with 16 points each, followed by Alexis Fowler with 15. Janie Hurd led the scoring for Okay with 10 as the Lady Mustangs (0-2) struggled to score. Warner (3-1) led 65-8 after the third period.
RED OAK 43, CHECOTAH 42 — Checotah enjoyed a 26-23 advantage ending the third period. However, Red Oak rallied in the fourth to outscore Checotah 20-16 for the advantage. Venessa Henson led Checotah (0-4) with 16 points followed by Emma Waller with 10.
MORRIS 59, EUFAULA 44 — Allie Anderson led the way for Eufaula with 20 points. After being all knotted up at 16 after the first period, Eufaula (0-2) saw its chances slip away as Morris widened its lead by the end of the third to 40-30.
Boys basketball
RED OAK 71, CHECOTAH 65 —The Wildcats (3-2) fell behind 21-13 in the first quarter and were able to make it a one-possession game, 52-49, going to the fourth. Montana Warrior led Checotah with 28 points. Daylon Warrior had 14.
SEQUOYAH COUNTY TOURNAMENT: VIAN 46, GORE 16 — Eric Porter led the charge for Vian (1-1) with 13 points. Noah Cooper led the Pirates with only 4 points as Gore fell to 1-3 on the season.
WARNER 37, OKAY 36 — Jace Jackson led the scoring effort for Warner with 12 points. Okay’s information was unavailable.
PORTER 61, OILTON 51 —KeJuan Reynolds led Porter with 18 points, followed by Caden Willard with 16. Porter (4-1) led from the start but Oilton outscored the Pirates 17-12 in the second, however Porter maintained a 33-28 halftime lead.
EUFAULA 63, MORRIS 44 —Eufaula (2-1) enjoyed an advantage from the start of play, as Alex Parish led the scoring with 17 points. Nick Jones scored 11 and Luke Adcock had 10 to help in tilt advantage.
Wrestling
FORT GIBSON 45, CLAREMORE 33 — Dayton Bowlin, Toby West, Deven Woodworth, Anthony Maldonado, Gerald Fairchild all won by fall and Cole Mahaney won on a decision.
