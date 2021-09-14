Baseball
BYNG 9, OKTAHA 7 — The Tigers’ unbeaten run came to an end at 22 games with a loss on the road, giving up nine runs in the first three inning and trailing by five at that point.
Hunter Dearman’s three-run double in the seventh got the tying run to the plate in Maddox Edwards. Edwards flied out to center and the throw home got Dearman, who tagged and tried to score to narrow the margin to one. Dearman started on the mound and gave up five runs, three earned in two innings.
Tyler Allen and Mason Ledford had two hits each for the Tigers (22-1). Ledford gave up four runs in 1/3 inning of middle relief.
Oktaha was lifted to the top spot in the fall rankings after beating Silo over the weekend. Byng is 16-6 and sixth.
Fastpitch
MUSKOGEE 14, UNION 2 — It was bounce-back day for Muskogee (11-12, 4-6 6A-4) after a 10-0 loss at Broken Arrow, as the Lady Roughers swept the district series with Union (5-17, 2-6) with a run-rule win, winning at home last week 10-6.
Karsyn York homered in a 3-for-4 game. Five different teammates — Jaliayah Simmons, Avery Ragsdale, Jaye Barnoski, Peyton Jackson and Shay Grissom — each drove in a pair of runs. Simmons, Ragsdale and Barnoski had two hits each. Simmons allowed three hits in the circle.
EUFAULA 16, BEGGS 0 — Kate Pippenger was 3-for-4 and Mackenzie Crawley and Allie Anderson each had two hits. Just as she did in Monday’s 13-1 home win against Beggs, Avery Williams struck out six and allowed two hits. Eufaula is 19-7, 7-3 and third in 3A-7.
HASKELL 6, OKTAHA 1 — Lynzi Kelley homered and was 2-for-4 at the plate along with Shania Burkhalter, while RayLin Morgan held Oktaha to two hits and struck out seven. Haskell is 23-3.
OKTAHA 11-18, HULBERT 1-0 — Oktaha got two hits from both Peyton Bryan and Ava Scott and took advantage of seven walks and three errors in game one and in two, Hulbert committed seven errors. Bryan, Brynn Surmont, Ryleigh Bacon and Hannah Focht all had two hits.
VERDIGRIS 10, FORT GIBSON 0 — Verdigris (22-1, 9-0) maintained its hold atop District 4A-6 and capped it with a six-run fifth at Fort Gibson on Tuesday. Evie Lemery held Fort Gibson to one hit, a one-out single in the third by Maycee Young. The loss all but eliminates Fort Gibson (8-13, 5-3) from a title shot.
GORE 21, MOUNDS 9 — Gore (12-9, 5-3 2A-6) had 22 hits on the day, led by the bookends of the lineup. Kendra Huckbay’s 5-for-5 game with four RBIs came from the nine-hole and Ralea Brooksher’s 4-for-6 game with five RBIs was the leadoff batter’s effort. Also, Natalie Casteel was 3-for-6 and drove in five runs.
STROUD 11-16, PORTER 4-6 — Brittany Welch was 3-for-4 in game one. Charmayne Marshall, Aareyona Moore and Addie Criner each had two hits in game two. Porter is 7-16 and 2-9 in 2A-7.
Volleyball
JENKS 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee (5-9) dropped it in three sets, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-9, at home on Tuesday. A couple of rotations in their first and third set proved to be effective for No. 4 Jenks (12-4).
“We tried a soft block to get some deflections bounced up in the air but it was still about a foot above our block,” said MHS coach John Hammer. “I was proud of the effort they gave. They keep giving that kind of effort, good things will happen.”
It was their first match since Aug. 31.
Raegan Essex had nine kills, Jazzy Henry had 10 assists and Ellie Jiminez had 10 assists.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 3, OKAY 1 — Class 3A No. 4 Okay won the first set on the road 25-22 but lost 25-20, 25-14 and 25-15 and fell to 11-8. No. 3 Rejoice is 13-5.
