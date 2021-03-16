Baseball
PORTER 16, PORUM 12 — Mason Plunk’s two-out single broke a 12-12 tie in the seventh for the Pirates (7-4). Three walks and two hit batsmen followed as the bottom fell out for the Panthers.
Brandon Welch homered in a 3-for-4, four-RBI day. Kaleb Brewer was 4-for-4 with four RBIS. Plunk was 2-for-4.
Cole Phillips threw three innings in relief, allowing two runs on four hits. Jacob Lakeman was 3-for-5 with four RBIs for Porum (3-4).
EUFAULA 9, PRAGUE 1 — Luke Adcock went the distance, allowing five hits and striking out nine as the Ironheads (2-2, 2-0) swept the District 3A-8 series. At the plate he was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Jacob Fitzer and Tye Pippenger also had two hits each. Tyler Lee had a double and two RBIs.
CHECOTAH SPLITS — An eight-run sixth propelled the Wildcats over Caney Valley 9-7 in a three-way affair. The Wildcats, 6-3 after the day, trailed 6-0 in the third before plating a run in the fifth.
Jake Vernnon’s two-run single, Clancy Campbell’s two-run single, Zak Mullen’s RBI double and a RBI single by Brock Butler around two bases-loaded walks completed the rally. Vernnon and Butler had two hits in four at-bats.
Butler walked four but was the victim of four unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings. Colten Burnett threw 5 1/3 allowing three hits and two runs and got the win.
CROWDER 9, CHECOTAH 1 — The Wildcats were stifled offensively with just four hits in a 9-1 loss to Crowder. Zak Mullen was 2-for-2.
Wednesday's schedule
BASEBALL
Hilldale at Ketchum Tournament vs. Nowata, noon; Adair, 2 p.m.
Kiowa at Porter, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma Union at Porter, 3 p.m.
SOCCER, SLOWPITCH
No games
Thursday's schedule
BASEBALL
Pawnee at Porter, noon
Oklahoma Union at Porter, 3 p.m.
Hilldale at Adair Tournament vs. Sal. Central, 4 p.m.
Warnerat Preston Festival
Oktaha vs. Yukon, noon, Edmond Memorial Festival
Oktaha vs. Westmoore, 3 p.m., Edmond Memorial Festival
SOCCER, SLOWPITCH
No games
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.