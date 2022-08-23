FASTPITCH
MUSKOGEE 2, MCALESTER 1 — Jaliyah Simmons reached on an infield fly error that scored Feather Johnson with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, then got the edge in the pitching battle, allowing four hits and striking out four — same as her opponent. Both surrendered an unearned run. Kambri Johnson tripled home Simmons to tie the game in the sixth. Muskogee is 6-11.
OKTAHA 12-10, COLCORD 6-0 — A six-run sixth put Oktaha up 11-1 in game one. Ava Scott was 3-for-3 and scored three times. Peyton Bryan and Ryleigh Bacon both had two hits and Brynn Surmont and Kristen Berry drove in a pair of runs each. In game two, Berry and Brynna Rodden each drove in a pair. Hannah Focht was 2-for-3. Madison Capps and Sidney Highfill combined on a one-hitter, that coming off Highfill in the fourth. Oktaha moves to 16-3 and 7-1 on 2A-6.
GORE 8, WARNER 7— A three-run sixth sparked by a two-run single by Paige Curran put Gore (7-6) on top. Warner (1-11, 0-7) outhit Gore 15-7 with Jensyn Foreman and Kenadie Teague going 3-for-4 each. Harlie Chesser drove in two runs. Kynley Webb joined Curran with two RBIs each for Gore (7-2, 2-4), Curran had two hits.
MASON 6, PORTER 5 — Porter (2-12, 0-3 2A-7) fell on an eighth-inning walk-off single in a game it outhit Mason 16-10. Raylee Allison was 4-for-5 with a double and triple, as was Courtney Dickey with a double.
CHECOTAH DROPS TWO — Checotah (4-9) lost 13-0 to Morris and beat Chouteau 7-3. No other details available.
FORT GIBSON AT COLLINSVILLE — No score reported/available.
HASKELL 17, OKMULGEE 1 — Haskell (10-3, 5-0 3A-7) won convincingly and took over the lead in the district. Riley Westmoreland was 3-for-3 and Lynzi Kelley 2-for-3.
HENRYETTA 7, EUFAULA 4 — The Lady Knights handed the Lady Ironheads a split of the home-and-home series and in the process, Eufaula (9-4, 3-1 3A-7) takes its first loss in district play. Kate Pippenger had a solo home run in the sixth in a 2-for-3 game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a three-run Henryetta sixth. Liberty Glover was 2-for-2.
BASEBALL
OKTAHA 9, RED OAK 2 — A five-run fifth powered in part by Dylan Walden’s RBI single capping a 2-for-3, four-RBI game lifted the Tigers. Darren Ledford was 2-for-2.
VOLLEYBALL
BROKEN ARROW 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Lady Roughers got down big early and went on to get blanked 25-4, 25-13 25-9, falling to 0-3 on the season. Elle Jiminez had 11 assists, Reagan Essex 5 kills and Maddi Havens 6 digs.
