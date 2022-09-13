FASTPITCH
BROKEN ARROW 7, MUSKOGEE 3 — A three-run Lady Rougher rally in their at-bat in the sixth was answered harshly in the bottom of the same frame Tuesday at Broken Arrow, where the host Lady Tigers scored four to not only break the 3-3 tie but pull completely away.
Kambri Johnson’s single got MHS (9-16, 4-6 6A-4) on the board, Kye Carter’s single closed the gap then an error on the play at third allowed Feather Johnson, who earlier reached on a single, to score.
Jaliyah Simmons allowed seven hits over seven innings. Muskogee in all had five hits, four in the sixth. BA is 21-8, 8-2.
MULDROW 7, CHECOTAH 2 — Checotah (5-15, 0-5 4A-8) struck first in the first when Sidney Hamilton stole home, but went on to fall. Katherine Anderson was 3-for-4.
PORUM 15, CANADIAN 1 — RiLee Miller, Leia Johnson and Mesa Coulston all homered and Miller, Cameren Terrell, Zoe Davis and Courtney Pease each had two hit games for Porum (21-5), winners of 12 straight. Coulston allowed two hits over three innings before the run-rule was in effect.
PORTER 6, WARNER 2 — Porter (6-18, 3-5 2A-7) took control with a seven-run fourth to go up 10-2, including a pair of two-run doubles by Addie Criner and Rylie Rush,then held on. Criner was 3-for-4, Raylee Allison 2-for-3 and a pair of 2-for-4 games were turned in by Rush and Kelsie Kilgore. Karma Wadley led Warner (4-16, 1-8) at the plate going 3-for-3. Harlie Chesser and Kaylen Park were 2-for-4.
GORE 3, MOUNDS 0 — Honey McAlister struck out 16 and allowed six hits over seven innings while her team got enough mileage out of three hits. Cheyenne Davidson drove in two runs in the second to get Gore (11-12, 3-8 2A-7) going.
EUFAULA 15, BEGGS 0 — It was Groundhog day for both teams as the Ironheads (20-7, 9-1 3A-7) matched Monday’s victory by the same score. Gabrielle Noriega’s three-run homer was the big hit. Kate Pippenger drove in three runs in a 3-for-3 game. Jadence Efurd was 2-for-3, Shyanne Madewell 2-for-2, and Avery Williams, who was 3-for-3 at the plate, allowed two hits in a contest that took just two innings. She no-hit Beggs (1-26, 0-9) over three innings in the first game of the home-and-home series.
VERDIGRIS 21, WAGONER 4 — Wagoner (5-12, 1-6) committed seven errors and had seven totaling seven hits. Tylen Edwards and Maci Dorr each drove in a pair. Verdigris (21-3, 7-1) stayed on Hilldale’s heels in 4A-6.
OKTAHA 10, VIAN 0 — Oktaha (22-5) had a 3-for-4 game from Hannah Focht and two hits from Brynn Surmont while Vian committed three errors. Madison Capps and Sidney Highfill combined on a five-inning three-hitter.
BASEBALL
WISTER 14, OKTAHA 13 — CJ Halford’s walk-off grand slam off Kipton Christian brought Wister back in dramatic fashion. Oktaha (13-8) led 10-2 after 4 1/2, but Wister got back in it with a seven-run fifth that chased starting pitcher Darren Ledford. Ledford had a three-run home run in a 2-for-4 game. Dylan Walden and Kannon Robinson both had two hits and Hunter Dearman and Maddox Edwards had two RBIs each.
OKAY 9, BRAGGS 1 — Wyatt Christy’s three-run home run and a pair of 2-for-2 efforts from Chase Clark and Deryk Rodriguez led the Mustangs (9-1). Clark drove in three runs as did Austyn Allen, with two of his on a double. Diezel Davis gave up the only Braggs hit in his two innings of work. Braiden Russell and Deagan Sims struck out the side in each of their innings. In all, the three collected 11 strikeouts. Braggs is 0-7.
VOLLEYBALL
BARTLESVILLE 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Lady Roughers (5-6) fell 25-11, 25-21, 25-8 on the road. Maddi Havens had three aces and 12 digs. Cierra Tremblay had seven kills and four digs, Sarah Schienhing four kills, two blocks and two digs and Ellie Jiminez eight digs, two kills and 26 assists.
REGENT PREP 3, WAGONER 0 — Wagoner lost 25-7, 25-13, 25-4 to the top-ranked team in Class 4A. Maniyah Harris had two kills and Presley Olson two aces. Wagoner is 5-10.
