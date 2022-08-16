BASEBALL
OKTAHA 12, LEFLORE 0 — After Saturday’s loss to Roff in the finals of the Dale Tournament on Saturday, the Tigers (3-2) bounced back Tuesday in style. Maddox Edwards was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the leadoff spot.
Kannon Robinson and Avery Browning both drove in a pair of runs. Oktaha also took advantage of four Leflore errors in a three-inning contest. Kipton Christian allowed one hit over two innings, striking out three then Haydn Casey finished it with one inning of no-hit ball.
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA 2, HOWE 1 — The Lady Tigers (9-3) have taken two of three from Howe so far this season, taking the edge in the season series on singles by Peyton Bryan and Kristen Berry in the sixth, then let its defense hold on.
Oktaha escaped a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the bottom of the inning. Both teams finished with four hits with neither team claiming a multi-hit batter. Mileigh Needham, Madison Capps each allowed one hit in two shutout innings each, and Mackenzie Eaves threw the final three innings, giving up the lone run.
KEYS 21, WARNER 13 — A 13-run Keys surge in the final inning of a six-inning game denied the Lady Eagles their first win of the year, falling to 0-7. Keys hurt itself with 17 walks but Kaylen Park had two of Warner’s six hits.
LOCUST GROVE 17, PORTER 0 — The Lady Pirates fell to 1-6. Addie Criner had the only hit for Porter.
MULDROW 6, CHECOTAH 5 — Muldrow plated two in the top of the seventh to rally from behind against the Ladycats. No other info available.
HASKELL 15, MORRIS 4 — The Lady Haymkers (6-1) swept the home-and-home series. Riley Westmoreland was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Layla Markou was 3-for-4 and Lynzi Kelley and Shania Burkhalter had two hits each. RayLin Morgan allowed five hits over the five-inning run-rule affair.
STROUD 12-9, GORE 1-0 — The Lady Pirates are 3-4.
EUFAULA 10, HOLDENVILLE 0 — The Lady Ironheads (5-2) swept the home-and-home series as Jadence Efurd and Kate Pippenger each drove in runs in two-hit games. Avery Williams struck out nine, allowing five hits in four innings.
VOLLEYBALL
VERDIGRIS 3, WAGONER 0 — The Lady Bulldogs were beaten in three sets by 25-18, 25-7, 25-8 scores and fell to 3-3 on the year. No other info was available.
—Staff
