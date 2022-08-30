Fastpitch
HILLDALE 3, STILWELL 1 — The Lady Hornets (11-1, 6-0 4A-6) distanced themselves from previously once-beaten Stilwell (11-2, 5-2), getting two runs in the second then icing it with a run in the sixth.
Bailey McClain drove in a pair of runs in a 2-for-3 game. Landrie Sloan was 3-for-3 and Sydney Sapulpa and Lexi Cramp both had two hits. Brooklyn Ellis got the win, allowing four hits. She struck out seven and walked one.
VERDIGRIS 8, FORT GIBSON 5 — The Lady Tigers (9-7, 2-3 4A-6) drew the early lead but a pair of four-spots for the Cardinals and FGHS errors were too much to overcome. Kaiah Austin had a two-run home run in the seventh, going 1-for-4. Kristjan Cantrell was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair. Verdigris (13-3, 3-1) remained one game behind Hilldale.
OKTAHA 12, SAL. CENTRAL 1 — A nine-run third set the Lady Tigers (18-4, 8-2 2A-6) back on track after losing to district leader and unbeaten Pocola on Monday. Brynna Rodden was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Hannah Focht was 2-for-3. MacKenzie Eaves allowed three hits over four innings.
HASKELL 12-12, BEGGS 0-0 — It was a case of seven innings of no-hit ball by three pitchers, two in each contest, and the bats for Haskell (16-4, 7-0 3A-7) did the rest.
Riley Westmoreland had a solo home run in a 2-for-2 showing in game two. Saylor Brown was 2-for-3 after going 2-for-2 in game one, where Westmoreland, Layna Markou and Shania Burkhalter each drove in a pair. In both contests, Haskell had seven hits apiece.
RayLin Morgan and Cheyanna Morgan combined on the first-game no-hitter, with eight of their nine outs recorded being strikes. Morgan and Audrey Turknett combined on a three-inning no-hitter, each striking out three.
WARNER 4, GORE 3 — Kenadie Teague drove in three runs, two on a two-run single to tie the game in the first, then added a sacrifice fly RBI in the third as Warner (2-11, 1-6 2A-7) got the win. K Ham also singled in a run back in the first. Jensyn Foreman scattered five hits in the circle and struck out eight in seven innings. Honey McAlester struck out 10 while allowing six hits over six innings for Gore (7-8, 2-6).
PORUM 8, CAMERON 4 — Leia Johnson’s two-run single broke a 4-all tie in the sixth as part of a six-run Lady Panthers rally at home. She finished 3-for-4. Jaelyn Smith and Courtney Pease both added two hits. Smith got the win, going 6 1/3 innings, scattering six hits. She struck out three. RiLee Miller came on to get the final two outs, leaving the bases loaded. Porum is 16-5.
WELEETKA 13, PORTER 1 — Porter (3-18) managed one hit, that by Raylee Allison, in a non-district tilt.
EUFAULA 3, MORRIS 2 — The Ironheads (12-5, 5-1 3A-7) had 12 hits but it took a run in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie as Avery Williams singled in Shyanne Madewell with two outs. Williams, Madewell, Jadence Efurd, Kate Pippenger and Madison Ballard all had two-hit games. Williams held Morris to five hits over a full seven and struck out six.
—Staff
