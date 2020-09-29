Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 7, MCALESTER 4 — Fort Gibson charged to a 6-0 lead and held off a late McAlester rally. Jordan Hayes and Angel Lyons were 2-for-4. Nia Polzin drove in two runs on a double. The win gives Fort Gibson (8-20) five straight wins, starting on day one of the NSU/Tahlequah tournament and including Monday’s 9-4 win over Sallisaw that capped District 4A-5 play at 3-7.
HILLDALE 12, INOLA 2 — Keely Ibarra went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, following Drew Riddle’s solo home run in the fourth with a solo of her own, and Hilldale (18-6, 10-0) capped District 4A-6 play unbeaten. Four Verdigris errors led to three unearned runs.
Riddle went 4 2/3 innings and allowed three hits. She struck out six but also walked four. Brooklyn Ellis threw 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball.
BROKEN BOW 4, CHECOTAH 3 — A four-run first held up for Broken Bow, which with an 8-1 win over Poteau, wrested the 4A-5 title away from the Ladycats, who will end up second.
Amanda Brown doubled in two runs in the second and Natalie Knight’s sacrifice fly made it 4-3 in the third. The Ladycats left two on in the sixth with no outs. Overall, Ciara Moore, Kaitlyn Searles and Alexis Hamilton had two hits each. Alexis Hamilton gave up nine hits in the circle, one more than the Checotah offense had.
HASKELL 8, OKTAHA 6 — A two-run error off the bat of Caleigh Collins was the game winner. After both won bi-district rounds Monday, they tuned up for regionals against each other.
Haskell is 16-3 and Oktaha 18-6.
Alex Bowden was 3-for-4, Reagan Wright was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Lynzi Kelley was 2-for-4 for the Haymakers. Gracie Britten homered and doubled in a 3-for-4, four-RBI day.
GORE 10, WEBBERS FALLS 6 — In regional tune-ups, Gore (21-9) used a 14-hit attack led by Ralei Brooksher and Kara Brimm, who each drove in three runs. Brooksher was 3-for-3. Harly Welch was 3-for-4 and Brimm was 2-for-3. Lexi Raskey, Brooke Wyatt and Anistyn Garner each had two hits for Webbers (12-3).
UNION 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Outmatched by height up front, the Roughers (8-16) fell on the road 25-10 25-14, 25-21. Paige Irwin, coming off an all-tourney selection at Claremore over the weekend, moved to setter from outside hitter and had 12 kills and 18 digs.
