FASTPITCH
OWASSO 12-16, MUSKOGEE 3-3 — Jaye Barnoski was 3-for-3 in game one but MHS was outhit 15-8. Barnoski, Kambri Johnson and Jaliyah Simmons had two hits in the second game which saw Owasso (23-6, 9-3) outhit the Lady Roughers (11-20, 4-10) 15-9. Muskogee, done with district play, has five games in the Tahlequah Festival later this week.
STILWELL 8, FORT GIBSON 1 — Payton Russell reached on an error, scoring Kaiah Austin to give the Lady Tigers first blood, but it was downhill from there. Austin and Russell had Fort Gibson’s only hits off Adrian Gaches. Stilwell is 18-4, 8-3 in 4A-6, Fort Gibson 14-14 and 4-6.
OKTAHA 11, PANAMA 1 — Ava Scott drove in a season-high five runs, including a three-run home run to start the scoring and went 2-for-3 on Tuesday as the Lady Tigers (29-5, 12-2 2A-6) rolled at home sealing second in league play.
Hannah Focht and Cambree McCoy had 2-for-2 games and Brynn Surmont was 2-for-3. Mileigh Needham went three innings giving up three hits and Sidney Highfill threw an inning of one-hit ball.
WARNER 7, PORTER 6 — The Lady Eagles (8-14, 4-8 2A-7) won their fourth consecutive contest as Kaylen Park singled in the winning run in the eighth. The tying run was plated on a Porter error.
Harlie Chesser tripled in two runs in the sixth and knotted the game at 5 on a wild pitch. Chesser, Park and Karma Wadley each had two hits. Raylee Allison was 3-for-4 for Porter (7-24, 4-8), and Courtney Dickey drove in two runs.
HASKELL 4, EUFAULA 2 — Having helped her team clinch the 3A-7 title on Monday, RayLin Morgan of Haskell (25-4, 12-0) shut out the Ironheads (21-9, 9-3) for six innings and won with a seven-hitter, while Eufaula’s Avery Williams held Haskell to three hits but was burned by six Ironhead errors which led to three unearned runs. Saylor Brown and Hayden Ward drove in a run each. Kate Pippenger led Eufaula going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. Kadie Tidwell was 2-for-3. Eufaula finishes second in district play.
VOLLEYBALL
JENKS 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Jenks ended Muskogee’s long road trip with a 25-4, 25-10, 25-16 win. Muskogee (7-7) gets a home contest for the first time since Aug. 30 when it hosts Wagoner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
SEQUOYAH 3, WAGONER 1 — Wagoner is 5-12.
