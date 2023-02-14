Girls basketball
FORT GIBSON 55, BISHOP KELLEY 32 — Addy Whiteley had 24 points and Laynee Stanley nine for the Lady Tigers (18-5). Fort Gibson, which won its 13th straight, led 19-6 after one and 30-12 at the half on the road in the regular season finale.
WARNER 52, HULBERT 19 — Alexis Fowler had a game-high 22 points, 18 in the middle two quarters, as the Lady Eagles (18-4) rolled to an easy win to wrap up the regular season. They led 13-2 after one.
MULDROW 59, CHECOTAH 21 — Jaicee Lester and Nyah Cloud had five points each for Checotah (4-16).
EUFAULA 41, VIAN 40 — No other info. Eufaula is 13-8.
Boys basketball
VIAN 48, EUFAULA 45 — The Ironheads cut the lead by four in the fourth but couldn’t finish. Talon Weaver had 12 points. Eufaula is 8-12.
HULBERT 39, WARNER 37 — Jaxson Cash had nine to lead Warner (10-12), which trailed 27-21 at the half.
BISHOP KELLEY 72, FORT GIBSON 50 — Blane Scott had 16 points with Hunter Branch and Cooper Crawley each with 10. Fort Gibson goes to districts at 6-17.
