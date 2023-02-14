Girls basketball

FORT GIBSON 55, BISHOP KELLEY 32 — Addy Whiteley had 24 points and Laynee Stanley nine for the Lady Tigers (18-5). Fort Gibson, which won its 13th straight,  led 19-6 after one and 30-12 at the half on the road in the regular season finale.

WARNER 52, HULBERT 19 —  Alexis Fowler had a game-high 22 points, 18 in the middle two quarters, as the Lady Eagles (18-4) rolled to an easy win to wrap up the regular season. They led 13-2 after one.

MULDROW  59, CHECOTAH 21 —  Jaicee Lester and Nyah Cloud had five points each for Checotah (4-16).

EUFAULA 41, VIAN 40 — No other info. Eufaula is 13-8.

Boys basketball

VIAN 48, EUFAULA 45 — The Ironheads cut the lead by four in the fourth but couldn’t finish. Talon Weaver had 12 points. Eufaula is 8-12.

HULBERT 39, WARNER 37 — Jaxson Cash had nine to lead Warner (10-12), which trailed 27-21 at the half.

BISHOP KELLEY  72, FORT GIBSON 50 — Blane Scott had 16 points with Hunter Branch and Cooper Crawley each with 10. Fort Gibson goes to districts at 6-17.

 

