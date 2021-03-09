Baseball
FORT GIBSON 7, CATOOSA 0 — The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 4A-6) kept their shutout streak alive at three and more incredibly, have yet to allow a hit as Grant Edwards no-hit the Indians over seven full innings, issuing one walk while striking out eight. That followed Weston Rouse’s five-inning perfect game in a 18-0 win over Catoosa on Monday and Hunter Bridges no-hitter Saturday against Skiatook. Offensively the Tigers took advantage of seven walks and four Indian errors while having just four hits on the day. Cody Walkingstick was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
HILLDALE 13, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 2 — The Hornets (5-0, 2-0 4A-6) just keep rolling, pulling away in this one in a six-run third and won on a run-rule.
Caynen David was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Alex Rowland had a double and triple out of the leadoff spot in as many trips, driving in a pair, and Colby Thompson was 2-for-2. David worked 3 1/3 and allowed three hits but walked seven. Brody Rodden worked 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief.
The Hornets added Collinsville at home Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. tilt.
PORTER 14, CHOUTEAU 1 — Brandon Welch and Mason Plunk each drove in four runs in 2-for-3 games for the Pirates (4-2, 4-0 2A-7). Welch collected all his RBIs on a grand slam in the fourth inning. Jackson Cole gave up one hit and struck out 10.
PRYOR 7, WAGONER 2 — The Bulldogs (0-2) had just two hits, one by Trey Wood and the other from Brayden Skeen. Wood, one of four Wagoner pitchers, started and went three innings, allowing four runs on three hits. He struck out five.
HARTSHORNE 13, WARNER 1— Eagles pitching gave up 17 hits. Koltin Lusk’s single in the first cut the deficit to 3-1. Warner is 2-2, 2-2 in 2A-7.
EUFAULA vs. BEGGS — Postponed due to basketball season still in progress.
Soccer
HILLDALE 9, GLENPOOL 2 (G) — Hilldale (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) got three goals each by Bella McWilliams and Hagan Baccus and additional goals from Christian Carey, Adde Glass and Kenzie Hohner. Addie Reynolds left at halftime with three saves in goal and an 8-0 lead. Lexi Bourassa finished it.
HILLDALE 2, GLENPOOL 0 (B) — The Hornets (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) got goals from Alonzo Perez and Blayne McDaniel. Jaden McWilliams and Colton Morgan split halves at goal.
FORT GIBSON 3, HOLLAND HALL 1 (B) — Simeon Adair broke a 1-1 tie in the second half and Seth Rowan sealed the deal with a penalty kick as the Tigers (1-0) finally got their season started.
FORT GIBSON 3, HOLLAND HALL 2 (5-4) — Addie Shaw scored the decisive goal in the shootout. Albany Adair, Sydney Taylor, Natalie Lee and Klair Downey also scored earlier goals after it was tied 2-2 going to penalty kicks. Taylor had both the regulation time goals. Kamryn Walker at goal had two big saves in the shootout. Fort Gibson is 2-0 on the year.
PORTER 3, POTEAU 1 (G) — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored three goals, two in the second half, and got assists from Lauren Lindell and Charmayne Marshall. Kelcee Martin had five saves. Porter is 3-0 on the season.
Slowpitch
HENRYETTA 14, WARNER 0 — The Lady Eagles fell to 0-2.
CHECOTAH 10, EUFAULA 9 — Bia Fields and Amanda Brown were both 4-for-4. Brown and Alexis Hamilton both homered for the Lady Cats, who had 22 hits.
GORE 20, WAGONER 2 — Kara Brimm’s grand slam was one of four home runs by the Pirates. Erika Sikes, Karli Springer and Harly Welch also homered. Welch was a perfect 3-for-3.
GORE 6, SALLISAW CENTRAL 0 — Skye Brooksher capped Gore’s sweep of a three-way with two home runs. She drove in four. The game was called due to darkness. The Lady Pirates are 3-0 now.
—Staff
