Boys basketball
WEBBERS FALLS 38, BRAGGS 32 — Webbers (3-5) took charge in the first half leading 16-9 and went on to win. Stryker Chappell had 15 points and Jaxon Swearingen had 10. Jaylen Melton had 12 for Braggs (7-3).
WAGONER 64, LOCUST GROVE 59 — Wagoner (4-2) trailed 15-5 out of the game but led 33-29 at the half and increased the margin to as many as 14 before holding on for the win. Matson Swanson had 18 points, Jashawn Davison also had 18 and four steals.
PORTER 65, HASKELL 58 — A 38-point night for Mason Plunk helped seal the win for Porter (4-3). Logan Faulconer added 14 points and Carson Hogan finished with 13 for the Pirates. Haskell (1-8) was led by Dylan Ozinga who had 10 points.
OKAY 59, WARNER 24 — Chase Clark with 13 points, Duckee Swimmer with 12 and Diezel Davis with 10 helped Class A No. 5 Okay remain undefeated at 9-0. For Warner (2-5), Blake Ellis had 13 points to lead the Eagles.
EUFAULA 41, BEGGS 28 — Landon Mills’ 20 points powered Eufaula (3-2) to the win.
SPIRO 46, CHECOTAH 45 – The Wildcats dropped to 2-5. No details reported.
From Monday
VIAN 63, GORE 29 (boys) — The Pirates (4-1) suffered their first loss and dropped into the consolation bracket after one round of play in the Sequoyah County Tournament. Noah Cooper had 7 points to lead Gore.
Girls basketball
WAGONER 64, LOCUST GROVE 33 — Wagoner shot out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead and held Locust Grove scoreless for 38 seconds into the second quarter before going to 6-0 on the season, the best start in school history. Four Lady Bulldogs were in double figures with Ellee Bryant and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 15 points apiece, Gracy Sheidlnight 12 points and 13 rebounds and Cambri Pawpa had 12 points.
ARMSTRONG BANK SEQUOYAH TOURNAMENT — Gore fell 64-19 to Class 3A No. 16 Roland in day two of the tournament. Lindsey Pierce had nine points in leading the Lady Pirates (1-4) who drop to the consolation bracket and will face Vian.
WEBBERS FALLS 63, BRAGGS 13 — Webbers Falls improved to 7-1 as Anistyn Garner led with 18 points, Samantha Griffith added 15 and Bridgette Baer finished with 11. For Braggs, Zoey Hall had 10 points to carry the Lady Wildcats (2-7).
HASKELL 57, PORTER 39 -— Lynzi Kelley and Riley Westmoreland led Haskell (6-3) to the win with 14 and 10 points respectively. Kelsi Kilgore scored most of Porter’s points as she finished with 21. Porter is 3-5.
WARNER 53, OKAY 21 —Alexis Fowler scored 19 points and Harlee Chesser followed with 18 as Class 2A No. 6 Warner (6-1) took the decisive win over Okay (5-4). The Lady Mustangs were led by Alex Collins’ eight points.
EUFAULA 43, BEGGS 11 — The Class 3A No. 20 Lady Ironheads improved to 4-1. No other details available.
CHECOTAH 58, SPIRO 55 — The Lady Wildcats improved to 2-5 as Jaicee Lester led with 17 points. Aiyana Brewer and Tessa Jones both added 11 points.
— Staff
