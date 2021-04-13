Baseball
CHECOTAH 2, BROKEN BOW 1 — Hayden Price singled in the tenth for the extra-inning walk-off win. Price went 5-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Checotah (8-14, 3-7 4A-8).
HASKELL LOSES TWO — The Haymakers (6-5, 6-4 2A-7) lost to Hartshorne 3-2, and 14-1 on Tuesday. Hartshorne walked it off in game one, with a pop-fly error. Lane Mann and Lucas King both registered an RBI in the game. In the second game, Peter Turner drove in a run and both Brannon Westmoreland and Mann went 2-for-2 in the game.
HILLDALE 6, STILWELL 4 — Stilwell jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third, but it was all Hilldale (18-6, 8-2 4A-6) after that. Caden Thompson led the charge with two RBIs and 2-for-4 at the plate.
PORTER 12, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 2 — The Pirates (18-12, 10-2 2A-7) captured an early lead as they score four in the first. Brandon Welch went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Kaleb Brewer drove in three runs with a liner drive in the fourth.
WAGONER 12, TULSA NOAH 0 — It was all Wagoner in this four-inning run-rule victory. Sawyer Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (10-9). Darius McKnack went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
WARNER 13, CHELSEA 3 — Jim Mason went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead Warner (17-6, 7-5 2A-7). Blane Scott went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and both Adam Thompson and Trevor Capps each drove in a pair off two hits.
Slowpitch
CHECOTAH 7, BIXBY 5 — The Lady Wildcats eek out win with a run in the fifth and sixth to seal the victory. Alexis Hamilton led Checotah (14-12) with two RBIs while going 2-for-2 at the plate. Jessie Roachell went 2-for-3 with a run driven in as well.
EUFAULA 20-23, WARNER 1-15 — In game one, Mykah Osborne went 2-for-3 with five RBIs to lead Eufaula (11-8), and Allie Anderson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Harlie Chesser led Warner (2-13) in the second game, as she went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. McKinzie Crawley had four RBIs on three hits for Eufaula, and Osborne went 4-for-5 with four RBIs.
OKTAHA 13, HARTSHORNE 1 — It was a run-rule victory as Oktaha (19-1) won its 15th in a row. Jocelynn Williams went 2-for-2 with five RBIs, Ava Scott went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Ryleigh Bacon drove in three RBIs on two hits.
HULBERT 11, WEBBERS FALLS 8 — After scoring eight runs in the first two-innings, the Lady Warriors (6-9) could not catch up to Hulbert. Lexi Raski went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
WAGONER VS TAHLEQUAH — Cancelled.
Girls soccer
FORT GIBSON 10, POTEAU 0 — The Lady Tigers (9-2, 4-0 4A-4) set the table for their showdown Friday with rival Hilldale by posting their fifth consecutive shutout — a 36-0 run over that period. Grade Parker and Jenna Whiteley scored two goals each while Ella Cook, Sydney Taylor, Baylor Young, Albany Adair, Lainey Stach and Maddie McCroskey each added a goal. Lexie Foutch and Kamryn Walker spent a dull night at goal with no shots against them.
PORTER 6, HEAVENER 0 – Lauren Lindell had four goals for the Lady Pirates (10-2, 4-1 3A-4), and both Natalie Perry-Hunter and Charmayne Marshall had one goal each. Goalie Courtney Vickey had an easy night as Heavner did not record a single shot on goal.
SAPULPA 3, MUSKOGEE 0 – Muskogee is 3-7, 0-4 in 6A-4 after the loss.
WAGONER 4, TULSA CENTRAL 0 — Wagoner is 7-5, 3-1 in 4A-4 after the win.
Boys soccer
SAPULPA 3, MUSKOGEE 1 — Two own-goals made the difference for Sapulpa as the Roughers (1-6, 0-4 6A-4) took the loss. Braxton Fields had Muskogee's lone goal at the 33rd minute of the first half. Play was suspended for 45 minutes due to weather.
WAGONER 10, TULSA CENTRAL 0 — The Bulldogs moved to 6-3, 3-1 in 4A-4.
FORT GIBSON 1, POTEAU 0 — Seth Rowan scored the lone goal for the Tigers (9-1, 4-0 4A-4). The Fort Gibson defense did their job as well, allowing for only one save by goalie Atlas Potter.
Tennis
ROUGHERS PLACE IN DOUBLES— At the Booker T. Washington tourney on Tuesday, Muskogee’s No. 1 doubles pair of Preston Callahan and Josh Garner took third and in No. 2 doubles, Kyran English and Luke Wilbourn took second, going 2-1 and losing to Jenks in the finals. Callahan and Garner lost in the semifinals to Heritage Hall but beat Washington in the third place match in straight sets.
