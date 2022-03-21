TUESDAY SCHEDULE
SOCCER
Noah at Muskogee, 6/8 p.m.
T. Washington at Fort Gibson, 6/8 p.m.
Coweta at Wagoner, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Porter at Cushing (girls), 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Muskogee at Stillwater (2), 4 p.m.
Muldrow at Fort Gibson (2), 4 p.m.
Hilldale at Tecumseh, 5 p.m.
Chelsea at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Henryetta at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Heavener at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Warner at Mounds, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Chouteau, 4:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Union at Muskogee (2), 5 p.m.
Okay at Oktaha, 3 p.m.
Porum at Cameron, 4 p.m.
Sal. Central at Webbers Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Mounds at Haskell, 5:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.