PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
FORT GIBSON 11, SALLISAW 0 — Fort Gibson captured the District 4A-8 Championship with the win over the Black Diamonds on Senior Night. Nic Tolbert and Gannon Sherl both had two-run home runs for the Tigers (19-6, 9-1) . Tolbert’s blast came in the third inning and made the score 6-0 while Sherl’s came in the fifth to close out the scoring. Cole Mahaney added two hits and two RBIs and also finished with two stolen bases. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse picked up the win on the mound going five innings and throwing 85 pitches. He ended the night with 17 strikeouts and two walks.
EUFAULA 14, ROLAND 0 — Draven Gragg, who got the win, and Carson Luna combined to no-hit Roland and help the Ironheads to victory. Luke Adcock finished with four hits and three RBIs to lead Eufaula (14-11, 12-2, 3A-7) while Brett Pippenger and Hayden Robinson both finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
KEYS 12, CHECOTAH 5 — Keys snapped Checotah’s six game winning streak and defeated the Wildcats in the district contest. Checotah held a 5-4 lead but the Cougars scored three runs in the fifth inning to swing momentum and the lead back for good. Bronson Bouher and Lane Elliot finished with two hits apiece for the Wildcats (8-16, 3-9 3A-7). Elliot had two RBIs.
OOLOGAH 14, WAGONER 6 — Oologah took a 5-0 first inning lead over Wagoner and kept the pressure on as the Bulldogs were unable to find away to escape. Kale Charboneau led Wagoner (7-6, 5-5 4A-7) with two hits and one RBI.
MUSKOGEE 13, BOOKER T WASHINGTON 4 — The Roughers won their second consecutive district contest as Jarrett Crawford, Aiden Barnoski, and Doc Estes all contributed three hits each. Barnoski had four RBIs for Muskogee (10-14, 2-10 6A-4).
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 11, HILLDALE 6 — Tuesday's game was a heartbreaker for Hilldale as it lost the lead late. The game was tied at six in the bottom of the sixth when Lincoln Christian scored five runs. Parker Ireland, Cole Leach, and Chad Parks all had two hits for the Hornets (13-9, 6-7 4A-6). Parks ended with two RBIs.
OKTAHA 10, RATTAN 5 — Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha notched four runs in the fifth inning to widen its lead to 7-1 and come away with the win over the No. 1 team in Class A. The Tigers hit two home runs on the day as Tyler Allen had a three run blast in the first inning to put Oktaha up 3-0, and Hunter Dearman went deep in the sixth inning. Dearman also led the Tigers (18-4) with two hits in three at bats.
WARNER 13, MOUNDS 1 — Class 2A No. 13 Warner jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two innings and cruised its way to the win. Austin Spradlin went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Eagles (13-9).
DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B
AT CROWDER — Braggs’ season came to an end Tuesday as the Wildcats were shutout in both games, 14-0 and 15-0 respectively. Braggs finished at 2-12.
CLASS A
AT GORE — Webbers Falls shutout Gans, 10-0 in game one as Brendon Goodman took the win on the hill for the Warriors. He allowed four hits while he struck out six men. Isaiah Terrell led Webbers Falls to victory by driving in four runs on three hits. In game two, Gore beat the Warriors, 10-0 as the Pirates got out to a 5-0 start in the first inning. Braydan Robinson started for Webbers Falls and didn’t allow a hit, but gave up five runs over one inning. Goodman threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Denver Morgan, Isaiah Terrell, and Stryker Chappell all had one hit to lead Webbers Falls (11-13).
Gore also defeated Gans, 18-1.
SLOW PITCH
WARNER 15, OKAY 15 — Warner won in walk-off fashion, thanks to a Peyton Sikes double at the end of the game to topple Okay (0-9). The game was tied at 14-14 when Sikes doubled on a 3-0 count, scoring Kaylen Parks from third base. Park collected five hits to help lead the Lady Eagles while Kenadie Teague added a grand slam in the first inning. Warner (8-2) scattered 23 hits in the game.
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Class 6A No. 14 Muskogee couldn’t keep up with No. 11 Owasso as the Lady Roughers fell in the first game, 6-3. In the bottom of the first inning, Muskogee tied things up at 1-1 as Feather Johnson singled home a run, but Owasso pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. Shay Grissom was in the pitcher's circle for MHS and allowed nine hits and six runs over seven innings. Jaliyah Simmons was 3-of-3 in leading the Lady Roughers at the plate while Johnson added two hits and two RBIs. Muskogee rebounded in its next game against No. 10 Bartlesville and came out with a 13-4 win. Muskogee, clinging to a 5-4 advantage, scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the final tally. Grissom earned the win as she lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. Simmons led the Lady Roughers with three hits in four at bats.
PORUM AT SPIRO — Canceled.
EUFAULA AT GORE — Canceled.
HASKELL AT CHECOTAH — Canceled.
SOCCER
HILLDALE 4, FORT GIBSON 0 (B) — Hilldale (11-3, 6-0) won the 4A-4 District Championship with a win over rival Fort Gibson (9-5, 5-1). No other stats given.
WAGONER 7, MIAMI 0 (B) — Harley Baker finished with four goals to lead Wagoner (8-6, 4-2 4A-3) while Ethan Muehlenweg scored twice. Dalen Jackson had the other score. Baker, Muehlenweg, Logan Bloxsam, Jeffery Faulk, James Coward and Mario Young all finished with assists. Caiden Dick had two saves.
FORT GIBSON 7, HILLDALE 1 (G) — Fort Gibson won the 4A-4 District Championship over rival Hilldale (7-6, 4-2) as Grace Gwin and Addie Shaw had two Goals apiece. Grace Parker, Addi Alred and Rylee Babb finished off the scoring with one goal each as the Lady Tigers collected 23 shots on goal, compared to the Lady Hornets’ six. Gabby Dover scored for Hilldale as Kam Walker had six saves for Fort Gibson (11-3, 6-0 District 4A-4).
BIXBY 7, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — Gerasmin Soto had 10 saves in the Lady Roughers’ district loss. Muskogee is 5-6 overall and 2-4 in 6A-4.
WAGONER 4, MIAMI 0 (G) — Wagoner improved to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in 4A-3.
PORTER 5, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 4 (G) — Lauren Lindell recorded the hat trick as she led Porter (9-4, 5-2 3A-4) with three goals on the night. Natalile Perry-Hunter added two goals and Courtney Dickey finished with 13 saves.
WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Fort Gibson at Sallisaw, 4 p.m.
District Tournament
Class A
At Gore: Webbers Falls vs. Gore, 11 a.m. ; If Necessary, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NEO A&M at Connors State, 6 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fort Gibson at Coweta, 5 p.m.
Dale at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Warner at Hulbert, 4:30 p.m.
Okmulgee Tournament: Haskell vs. Keys, 2 p.m.
McAlester Festival: Eufaula vs. Poteau, 11 a.m.; Wagoner vs. Muskogee, 1 p.m.
Checotah Tournament: Checotah vs. Sallisaw Central, 5 p.m.
District Tournament
Class A
At Porter: Porum vs. Indianola, 1 p.m.; Porter vs. Porum, 3 p.m.; Indianola
vs. Porter, 5 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Checotah at Roland, 4 p.m.
Tulsa Union/Pryor at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.
FORT GIBSON 11, SALLISAW 0 — Fort Gibson captured the District 4A-8 Championship with the win over the Black Diamonds on Senior Night. Nic Tolbert and Gannon Sherl both had two-run home runs for the Tigers (19-6, 9-1) . Tolbert’s blast came in the third inning and made the score 6-0 while Sherl’s came in the fifth to close out the scoring. Cole Mahaney added two hits and two RBIs and also finished with two stolen bases. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse picked up the win on the mound going five innings and throwing 85 pitches. He ended the night with 17 strikeouts and two walks.
EUFAULA 14, ROLAND 0 — Draven Gragg, who got the win, and Carson Luna combined to no-hit Roland and help the Ironheads to victory. Luke Adcock finished with four hits and three RBIs to lead Eufaula (14-11, 12-2, 3A-7) while Brett Pippenger and Hayden Robinson both finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
KEYS 12, CHECOTAH 5 — Keys snapped Checotah’s six game winning streak and defeated the Wildcats in the district contest. Checotah held a 5-4 lead but the Cougars scored three runs in the fifth inning to swing momentum and the lead back for good. Bronson Bouher and Lane Elliot finished with two hits apiece for the Wildcats (8-16, 3-9 3A-7). Elliot had two RBIs.
OOLOGAH 14, WAGONER 6 — Oologah took a 5-0 first inning lead over Wagoner and kept the pressure on as the Bulldogs were unable to find away to escape. Kale Charboneau led Wagoner (7-6, 5-5 4A-7) with two hits and one RBI.
MUSKOGEE 13, BOOKER T WASHINGTON 4 — The Roughers won their second consecutive district contest as Jarrett Crawford, Aiden Barnoski, and Doc Estes all contributed three hits each. Barnoski had four RBIs for Muskogee (10-14, 2-10 6A-4).
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 11, HILLDALE 6 — Tuesday's game was a heartbreaker for Hilldale as it lost the lead late. The game was tied at six in the bottom of the sixth when Lincoln Christian scored five runs. Parker Ireland, Cole Leach, and Chad Parks all had two hits for the Hornets (13-9, 6-7 4A-6). Parks ended with two RBIs.
OKTAHA 10, RATTAN 5 — Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha notched four runs in the fifth inning to widen its lead to 7-1 and come away with the win over the No. 1 team in Class A. The Tigers hit two home runs on the day as Tyler Allen had a three run blast in the first inning to put Oktaha up 3-0, and Hunter Dearman went deep in the sixth inning. Dearman also led the Tigers (18-4) with two hits in three at bats.
WARNER 13, MOUNDS 1 — Class 2A No. 13 Warner jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two innings and cruised its way to the win. Austin Spradlin went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Eagles (13-9).
DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B
AT CROWDER — Braggs’ season came to an end Tuesday as the Wildcats were shutout in both games, 14-0 and 15-0 respectively. Braggs finished at 2-12.
CLASS A
AT GORE — Webbers Falls shutout Gans, 10-0 in game one as Brendon Goodman took the win on the hill for the Warriors. He allowed four hits while he struck out six men. Isaiah Terrell led Webbers Falls to victory by driving in four runs on three hits. In game two, Gore beat the Warriors, 10-0 as the Pirates got out to a 5-0 start in the first inning. Braydan Robinson started for Webbers Falls and didn’t allow a hit, but gave up five runs over one inning. Goodman threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Denver Morgan, Isaiah Terrell, and Stryker Chappell all had one hit to lead Webbers Falls (11-13).
Gore also defeated Gans, 18-1.
SLOW PITCH
WARNER 15, OKAY 15 — Warner won in walk-off fashion, thanks to a Peyton Sikes double at the end of the game to topple Okay (0-9). The game was tied at 14-14 when Sikes doubled on a 3-0 count, scoring Kaylen Parks from third base. Park collected five hits to help lead the Lady Eagles while Kenadie Teague added a grand slam in the first inning. Warner (8-2) scattered 23 hits in the game.
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Class 6A No. 14 Muskogee couldn’t keep up with No. 11 Owasso as the Lady Roughers fell in the first game, 6-3. In the bottom of the first inning, Muskogee tied things up at 1-1 as Feather Johnson singled home a run, but Owasso pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. Shay Grissom was in the pitcher's circle for MHS and allowed nine hits and six runs over seven innings. Jaliyah Simmons was 3-of-3 in leading the Lady Roughers at the plate while Johnson added two hits and two RBIs. Muskogee rebounded in its next game against No. 10 Bartlesville and came out with a 13-4 win. Muskogee, clinging to a 5-4 advantage, scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the final tally. Grissom earned the win as she lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. Simmons led the Lady Roughers with three hits in four at bats.
PORUM AT SPIRO — Canceled.
EUFAULA AT GORE — Canceled.
HASKELL AT CHECOTAH — Canceled.
SOCCER
HILLDALE 4, FORT GIBSON 0 (B) — Hilldale (11-3, 6-0) won the 4A-4 District Championship with a win over rival Fort Gibson (9-5, 5-1). No other stats given.
WAGONER 7, MIAMI 0 (B) — Harley Baker finished with four goals to lead Wagoner (8-6, 4-2 4A-3) while Ethan Muehlenweg scored twice. Dalen Jackson had the other score. Baker, Muehlenweg, Logan Bloxsam, Jeffery Faulk, James Coward and Mario Young all finished with assists. Caiden Dick had two saves.
FORT GIBSON 7, HILLDALE 1 (G) — Fort Gibson won the 4A-4 District Championship over rival Hilldale (7-6, 4-2) as Grace Gwin and Addie Shaw had two Goals apiece. Grace Parker, Addi Alred and Rylee Babb finished off the scoring with one goal each as the Lady Tigers collected 23 shots on goal, compared to the Lady Hornets’ six. Gabby Dover scored for Hilldale as Kam Walker had six saves for Fort Gibson (11-3, 6-0 District 4A-4).
BIXBY 7, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — Gerasmin Soto had 10 saves in the Lady Roughers’ district loss. Muskogee is 5-6 overall and 2-4 in 6A-4.
WAGONER 4, MIAMI 0 (G) — Wagoner improved to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in 4A-3.
PORTER 5, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 4 (G) — Lauren Lindell recorded the hat trick as she led Porter (9-4, 5-2 3A-4) with three goals on the night. Natalile Perry-Hunter added two goals and Courtney Dickey finished with 13 saves.
WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Fort Gibson at Sallisaw, 4 p.m.
District Tournament
Class A
At Gore: Webbers Falls vs. Gore, 11 a.m. ; If Necessary, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NEO A&M at Connors State, 6 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fort Gibson at Coweta, 5 p.m.
Dale at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Warner at Hulbert, 4:30 p.m.
Okmulgee Tournament: Haskell vs. Keys, 2 p.m.
McAlester Festival: Eufaula vs. Poteau, 11 a.m.; Wagoner vs. Muskogee, 1 p.m.
Checotah Tournament: Checotah vs. Sallisaw Central, 5 p.m.
District Tournament
Class A
At Porter: Porum vs. Indianola, 1 p.m.; Porter vs. Porum, 3 p.m.; Indianola
vs. Porter, 5 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Checotah at Roland, 4 p.m.
Tulsa Union/Pryor at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.