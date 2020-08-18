Fastpitch
OWASSO 13, MUSKOGEE 3 — The Roughers fell into an 11-0 hole and to 0-3 on the year. Katlyn Clark, who was one of four Roughers with just one hit, drove in two runs on a double in the fourth inning. Muskogee gets
PORTER 13, INDIANOLA 3 — Charmayne Marshall led the offense, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Brittany Welch was 3-for-4 and Brooklyn Spencer, Raylee Allison and Aeronya Moore each had two hits. Welch allowed five hits over seven innings, striking out nine.
HASKELL 8-6, HEAVENER 2-4 — Alex Bowden was 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the first gmae. Lynzi Kelley and Elise Bowman were 2-for-3. Railyn Morgan allowed three hits over six innings for the win in the circle. In game two, Haskell (4-0) trailed 1-0 when it plated five unanswered. Chassi Dowdy and Reagan Wright each had two hits.
GORE 14, DEWAR 1 — The Pirates (7-1) needed two at-bats to shut down Dewar. Ralei Brooksher was 2-for-2 with 5 RBIs. Sky Brooksher, Erica Sikes and Harly Walch each added a pair of hits.
WARNER 20-14, WEWOKA 11-2 — Harlie Chesser and Karolyn Baker homered and along with Merci Swimmer, Hannah Powell, Rachell Teal and Kyle Carlton, drove in three runs each in the game one for Warner (2-4). Warner got nine runs in the second of game two, off seven walks and three hit batters.
Volleyball
VERDIGRIS 3, WAGONER 0 — From Monday, scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 as the Lady Bulldogs (5-2) came off a loss in the finals of tournament play over the weekend.
Football
SCRIMMAGE CHANGE — Wagoner will play at Checotah on Friday due to McAlester’s issues with COVID.
—Staff
