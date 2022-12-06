Kevin Wilson is returning to Oklahoma.
The University of Tulsa introduced Kevin Wilson as the school’s 34th head football coach today at an afternoon press conference in the ONEOK Club at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
TU dismissed Phil Montgomery last week after eight seasons.
While Wilson comes to Tulsa following six seasons as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Ohio State, his 31 years of coordinator experience includes working under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma.
He has directed some of the most innovative and prolific offenses in the nation over his 37-year collegiate coaching career.
Wilson served under Stoops as co-offensive coordinator from 2002-05 and offensive coordinator from 2006-10. During his tenure, the Sooners won six Big 12 championships, played in three national championship games and featured a then-NCAA record 716 points scored in 2008 that still ranks No. 2 in FBS history
“This is a great day for The University of Tulsa,” said university President Brad Carson. “Coach Wilson is a proven winner and great fit for TU as he has a history of building programs where student-athletes succeed both in the classroom and on the gridiron. I’m pleased to give my full support to Coach, his lovely wife, Angie, and their children as members of the TU family.”
Wilson left Oklahoma and spent six years as the Indiana University head coach. He has also coached at Northwestern, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina A&T, Winston Salem and began his coaching career at North Carolina, as a graduate assistant.
“Angie, my family and I are extremely excited with this opportunity and I’m honored to be the head coach at The University of Tulsa,” said Wilson. “With career ties to the state of Oklahoma, I’ve always had great appreciation for the university, the football program, its success through the years and the great city and people that live in Tulsa.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know our current players, the staff and putting together a new staff in the weeks to come. We look forward to building a strong foundation for a program that our players, fans, alumni and the city of Tulsa can take great pride in. It’s an honor to be here.”
Wilson has been a part of 13 seasons with 10 or more victories and has coached in four national championship games, including three at Oklahoma and one with Ohio State. He has helped guide the Buckeyes to a 67-8 record over the past six years and before that won 26 games at Indiana.
Ohio State has featured one of the nation’s top offenses under Wilson’s guidance. The Buckeyes have ranked among the top-7 in total offense all six of his seasons, and among the top-8 for scoring offense five times. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Ohio State was also eighth in rushing offense and 11th in scoring offense.
Wilson will wrap up his work with the Buckeyes for the duration of the College Football Playoffs.
“We are excited to welcome Kevin and his family to Tulsa and our Golden Hurricane family,” said Rick Dickson, Tulsa’s vice president and director of athletics. “In beginning this process, the profile developed was to find a leader in the highest degree of character and integrity. A leader who demonstrated the undertaking of developing young men of diverse backgrounds to take full advantage of academic opportunities and maximize their development athletically, emotionally and socially.
“In Kevin, we found someone who has past experiences and coaching record that includes working at two HBCU programs as well as two perennial blue bloods in college football, and others in between.”
