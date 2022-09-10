Steven Anderson’s 1-yard run with :58 left to play gave Tulsa a come-from-behind 38-35 win over Northern Illinois at Chapman Stadium on Saturday.
Anderson’s run came on a drive that started after a failed fourth-and-4 for NU at the Tulsa 48. Rocky Lombardi’s pass fell short of George Gumbs’ grasp. TU took over from that point with 1:54 to play, and its big strike on the drive was a 31-yard toss from quarterback Davis Brin to Keylon Stokes to the 1.
Tyon Davis’ interception at the TU 41 on the final play sealed the win for TU (1-1).
Tulsa had to rally twice in the fourth quarter. Stokes’ 1-yard reception from Brin made it 31-28 with 10:56 to play. Rocky Lombardi’s 1-yard run with 5:57 left put the Huskies up 35-31.
Brin was 19-of-32 for 331 yards and four TDs. Stokes had eight receptions for 135 yards. TU had 429 yards of offense to 385 for UNI (1-1).
TU led 24-7 at the half.
