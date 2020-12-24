Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he has decided to turn his focus toward the 2021 NFL Draft and won’t play in the Armed Forces Bowl.
“In support of my family and my dreams, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft and I am turning my focus towards preparation for this dream,” Collins posted. “I wish all my teammates the best of luck in the Armed Forces Bowl.”
Tulsa plays Mississippi State at 11 a.m. December 31 on ESPN. Not having Collins for that contest is certainly a blow for the Golden Hurricane.
Collins won this year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an award given annually to the country’s top defensive player. Collins had 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions this season to help Tulsa to a 6-2 record. Two of his interceptions clinched Tulsa wins.
In addition to the Nagurski Trophy, Collins also previously unanimously received American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and All-AAC First-Team honors.
