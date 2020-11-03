It happened last year, not only in this game but often, and Hilldale head coach David Blevins preached it to his team all offseason and then when they returned in the summer from the COVID break.
Hilldale had four turnovers against Fort Gibson in 2019, the Tigers had none, and for the first time since 2014, the Red-White Rumble Rock changed hands.
Just for added emphasis, it happened once this season.
“That’s the blemish on our record,” said Blevins, regarding to the 38-24 loss to Poteau back on Sept. 25.
Win the turnover battle and be the most physical team are his two major points of emphasis, and in both cases, the Hornets (8-1, 5-1) have improved dramatically from the 4-6 team of a year ago, and also since the loss this year, running the table in October with atonement wins over Broken Bow and Sallisaw as part of that.
While it’s been a pattern for Hilldale, not so much for the Tigers.
They had half the turnovers (two interceptions) than Poteau (four fumbles), but it was more the timing of those. The Tigers offensively hurt themselves early, with not only the picks but drive-killing penalties and if not for a final-play touchdown, the 28-6 outcome would have been a shutout. On one of those interceptions, quarterback Cole Mahaney was hit hard at the knees just as he let go of the ball.
The previous two losses of one point to Broken Bow and five to Sallisaw, they had just one turnover to two for their opponent. One of those against Broken Bow in a 14-13 game was a pick-six.
It amounts to what-ifs for Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley and team, which in a COVID year is guaranteed a playoff spot regardless of finish.
“We’re so close to being 8-1 going into Friday,” Whiteley said. “Instead, if we lose, we’re 6-4 and fifth, and even if we win and go 7-3, we could be fifth. And in a non-COVID year, to be 7-3 and out of the playoffs? It’s unbelievable. But this district is tough.”
One loss was an offensive shootout, one a defensive chess match and the last one a game an opponent where you don’t have to make too many mistakes to get knocked out early.
But while the Tigers are reeling at 6-3, 3-3, they aren’t being taken lightly by their arch rival, even if the rivalry should be warning for focus in and of itself.
“Their bread and butter is running the power, and the quarterback, you have to contain him,” Blevins said of Mahaney. “He’s got some wheels and when he’s comfortable, he throws a pretty good ball.
“I just think there was so much pressure Poteau was bringing, I think when (Fort Gibson) got down, they had to do some stuff they weren’t used to doing like getting out of their under set and into the shotgun and going three-wide. Their offensive line is less accustomed to blocking in that scheme. If you get down against Poteau early, it’s hard to beat them running power.”
Even in defeat, Tigers running back Deven Woodworth got into triple digits with 127 yards last week, and has 1,014 in eight games this year. A year ago, it was his older and Oklahoma State walk-on brother Tavien who turned in a 211-yard performance in the 13-6 win over the Hornets at Fort Gibson.
Hilldale’s limited mistakes this year has in tandem led to a more physical team. The young blocking corps has matured, opening up a running game that struggled all year in 2019. And it allows the quarterback the time to patiently execute plays, which has dropped dropped Johnnie Durossette’s interceptions from 9 in 10 games to 5 going into the 10th game.
Eric Virgil has 1,338 yards rushing, 148.7 per game, and Durossette has thrown for 1,298 yards.
“Eric’s running well but it starts up front,” Blevins said. “The blockers are playing hard and finishing blocks. We were a little flat last week and I wasn’t pleased with that, but we were up against a one-win team and there weren’t many people who showed up. It wasn’t a great atmosphere.
“But that won’t be a problem this week.”
Indeed.
For Whiteley, the feeling of winning the rock was “awesome.” It was his first as a head coach there after enjoying it several times as an assistant under James Singleton.
“Do I take it more serious than other games? No, but it comes with a trophy,” he said. “It’s good motivation. And it fired up our kids. We took the momentum and went on to beat Broken Bow the next week.”
For Blevins, it was his first game as head coach against a team he played against a couple years as a Hornet.
“You get a trophy now,” he said. “But it still burns me to lose to them. It wouldn’t matter if there was a rock or not.”
Kickoff at Hilldale on Friday is 7:30 p.m.
