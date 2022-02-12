Same song, 13th verse.
But this time, in Wagoner’s case, it would be no shutout.
Tuttle laid claim to its 13th consecutive state dual wrestling championship, defeating Wagoner 66-12 Saturday night in Enid.
The two met in the 2019 title match, which was a 63-0 outcome. Tuttle also happened to eliminate the Bulldogs in the 4A quarterfinals this season.
This time, Tuttle opened with six pins, a technical fall, a major decision and a distance-going decision for a 48-0 lead before Roman Garcia pinned Cody Abston in 1 minute and 26 seconds. The Tigers took three of the last four. Cory Brown at 106 joined Garcia with the Bulldogs’ other win a pin in 2:00 against Garrett Spurlock of Tuttle.
Wagoner got to the finals by beating Harrah 36-27. To do so, the Bulldogs won three consecutive matches near the end at 195, 220 and 285 before a loss at 106.
Garcia and Jamal Riggs scored pins in 19 seconds and 1:32, respectively, then Dax Griffin scored an 8-4 win in the heavyweight bout, all for a 15-0 run in points.
The Bulldogs had another such run in the middle of the match with Logan Sterling winning a 1-0 decision at 152, Kale Charboneau a pin at 160 in 1:38 and Witt Edwards on a decision at 4-2.
Brown had a 4-3 decision at 113 for a 3-0 lead out of the gate. Craig Moore at 132 won by pinfall in 2:32.
Regionals are next week.
