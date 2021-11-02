Two area players were selected as Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Association All-State on Monday.
Muskogee’s Karsyn York, a catcher, made the Large School East squad. York was recently named the All-Phoenix team’s Most Valuable Player, having hit .612 with 1,000 fielding percentage.
Also selected was Hilldale’s Riley Barnoskie. She hit .442 with 14 doubles and a .932 fielding percentage. A shortstop in the season, where she was also an All-Phoenix selection, she was selected as an All-State outfielder.
The game will be played on a date and location to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.