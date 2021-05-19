Hilldale’s Aubree Morton and Wagoner’s Caitlyn Henson officially received Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State honors on Wednesday and will represent the All-State East squad later this summer during the OCA clinic week.
Morton was part of Hilldale’s state championship team this spring. She was fifth individually. Henson was ninth overall.
No boys from the area were selected. Fort Gibson boys coach Mike Shelton will serve as the East coach.
The All-State golf matches will be July 26 at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
The OCA tennis teams were announced but the Phoenix area was shut out of that this year.
