Mesa Falleur, a Muskogee High junior, made a short run Tuesday as the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship played through its Rounds of 64 and 32 on Tuesday.

Falleur won in 21 holes against Drew Mabrey of Tulsa, then lost to Jared Strathe of Owasso 4 and 2. Hilldale grad Colby Cox lost 5 and 3 to Jordan Wilson of Edmond in the Round of 64.

The event is being played at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.

 

 

(Winner listed with result, not necessarily first in the line)

Round of 64

Jordan Wilson, Edmond 5&3 vs Colby Cox, Muskogee

Jake Hopper, Norman 3&2 vs Austin Dolan, Arcadia

Max Roberts, Ada vs Tyler Hunt, Tulsa 3&2

William Sides, Tulsa 5&4 vs Aaron Lee, Broken Arrow

Mason Falleur, Muskogee 21 Holes vs Drew Mabrey, Tulsa

Levi Molini, Owasso vs Jared Strathe, Owasso 4&3

Carson Tewell, Edmond vs Patrick West, Jenks 3&2

Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 5&4 vs Blake Blaser, Edmond

Connor Wilson, Edmond vs Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 3&2

Andrew Loseke, Tulsa vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 5&4

Josh Gorzney, Norman vs Payte Owen, Norman 19 Holes

Conner Boydston, Randlett vs Jeremy Callison, Collinsville 2&1

Charlie Jackson, Norman 6&4 vs Jake Brown, Tulsa

Parker Rose, Stigler vs Scott Mabrey, Tulsa 2&1

TJ Eckert, Bixby vs Carson Blaser, Edmond 6&5

Trent Lutze, Edmond vs Bosten Benn, Edmond 4&3

Brock Polhill, Edmond vs Jack Gero, Tulsa 3&1

Ross Taylor, Edmond 21 Holes vs Kolby Matthews, Edmond

Bryce Newton, Edmond 22 Holes vs Dakota Clark, Owasso

Jack Glenn, Stillwater 3&1 vs Casey Bray, Owasso

Tres Hill, Elk City vs Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa 1 up

Dylan Teeter, Bixby 5&4 vs Blake Garland, Norman

Tyler Trout, Oklahoma City 4&3 vs Brian Birchell, Oklahoma City

Kason Cook, Hydro 3&2 vs Hunter Oden, Edmond

Zane Heusel, Edmond 3&2 vs Keith Morris, Yukon

Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 19 Holes vs Brayden Strickland, Broken Arrow

James Roller, Jenks 3&1 vs Dylan Igo, Mustang

Matthew Rison, Edmond vs Luke Phillips, Edmond 3&2

Dustin Hasley, Yukon 3&2 vs Jacob Grellner, Cushing

Eric Schuessler, Stillwater 3&2 vs Shane Herlihy, Edmond

Patrick Vahabzadegan, Edmond vs Craig Sanders, Edmond 3&2

Christian McAllister, Oklahoma City 5&4 vs Mike Hearne, Yukon

 

Round of 32

Jordan Wilson, Edmond 3&2 vs Jake Hopper, Norman

Tyler Hunt, Tulsa 2&1 vs William Sides, Tulsa

Mason Falleur, Muskogee vs Jared Strathe, Owasso 4&2

Patrick West, Jenks vs Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 2&1

Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 3&2

Payte Owen, Norman 21 Holes vs Jeremy Callison, Collinsville

Charlie Jackson, Norman 1 up vs Scott Mabrey, Tulsa

Carson Blaser, Edmond 2 up vs Bosten Benn, Edmond

Jack Gero, Tulsa 4&2 vs Ross Taylor, Edmond

Bryce Newton, Edmond vs Jack Glenn, Stillwater 5&4

Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa 3&2 vs Dylan Teeter, Bixby

Tyler Trout, Oklahoma City vs Kason Cook, Hydro 7&6

Zane Heusel, Edmond vs Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 1 up

James Roller, Jenks 2&1 vs Luke Phillips, Edmond

Dustin Hasley, Yukon vs Eric Schuessler, Stillwater 2&1

Craig Sanders, Edmond vs Christian McAllister, Oklahoma City 6&5

