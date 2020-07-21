Mesa Falleur, a Muskogee High junior, made a short run Tuesday as the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship played through its Rounds of 64 and 32 on Tuesday.
Falleur won in 21 holes against Drew Mabrey of Tulsa, then lost to Jared Strathe of Owasso 4 and 2. Hilldale grad Colby Cox lost 5 and 3 to Jordan Wilson of Edmond in the Round of 64.
The event is being played at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
(Winner listed with result, not necessarily first in the line)
Round of 64
Jordan Wilson, Edmond 5&3 vs Colby Cox, Muskogee
Jake Hopper, Norman 3&2 vs Austin Dolan, Arcadia
Max Roberts, Ada vs Tyler Hunt, Tulsa 3&2
William Sides, Tulsa 5&4 vs Aaron Lee, Broken Arrow
Mason Falleur, Muskogee 21 Holes vs Drew Mabrey, Tulsa
Levi Molini, Owasso vs Jared Strathe, Owasso 4&3
Carson Tewell, Edmond vs Patrick West, Jenks 3&2
Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 5&4 vs Blake Blaser, Edmond
Connor Wilson, Edmond vs Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 3&2
Andrew Loseke, Tulsa vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 5&4
Josh Gorzney, Norman vs Payte Owen, Norman 19 Holes
Conner Boydston, Randlett vs Jeremy Callison, Collinsville 2&1
Charlie Jackson, Norman 6&4 vs Jake Brown, Tulsa
Parker Rose, Stigler vs Scott Mabrey, Tulsa 2&1
TJ Eckert, Bixby vs Carson Blaser, Edmond 6&5
Trent Lutze, Edmond vs Bosten Benn, Edmond 4&3
Brock Polhill, Edmond vs Jack Gero, Tulsa 3&1
Ross Taylor, Edmond 21 Holes vs Kolby Matthews, Edmond
Bryce Newton, Edmond 22 Holes vs Dakota Clark, Owasso
Jack Glenn, Stillwater 3&1 vs Casey Bray, Owasso
Tres Hill, Elk City vs Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa 1 up
Dylan Teeter, Bixby 5&4 vs Blake Garland, Norman
Tyler Trout, Oklahoma City 4&3 vs Brian Birchell, Oklahoma City
Kason Cook, Hydro 3&2 vs Hunter Oden, Edmond
Zane Heusel, Edmond 3&2 vs Keith Morris, Yukon
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 19 Holes vs Brayden Strickland, Broken Arrow
James Roller, Jenks 3&1 vs Dylan Igo, Mustang
Matthew Rison, Edmond vs Luke Phillips, Edmond 3&2
Dustin Hasley, Yukon 3&2 vs Jacob Grellner, Cushing
Eric Schuessler, Stillwater 3&2 vs Shane Herlihy, Edmond
Patrick Vahabzadegan, Edmond vs Craig Sanders, Edmond 3&2
Christian McAllister, Oklahoma City 5&4 vs Mike Hearne, Yukon
Round of 32
Jordan Wilson, Edmond 3&2 vs Jake Hopper, Norman
Tyler Hunt, Tulsa 2&1 vs William Sides, Tulsa
Mason Falleur, Muskogee vs Jared Strathe, Owasso 4&2
Patrick West, Jenks vs Dalton Daniel, Newcastle 2&1
Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow vs Harley Abrams, Tulsa 3&2
Payte Owen, Norman 21 Holes vs Jeremy Callison, Collinsville
Charlie Jackson, Norman 1 up vs Scott Mabrey, Tulsa
Carson Blaser, Edmond 2 up vs Bosten Benn, Edmond
Jack Gero, Tulsa 4&2 vs Ross Taylor, Edmond
Bryce Newton, Edmond vs Jack Glenn, Stillwater 5&4
Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa 3&2 vs Dylan Teeter, Bixby
Tyler Trout, Oklahoma City vs Kason Cook, Hydro 7&6
Zane Heusel, Edmond vs Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 1 up
James Roller, Jenks 2&1 vs Luke Phillips, Edmond
Dustin Hasley, Yukon vs Eric Schuessler, Stillwater 2&1
Craig Sanders, Edmond vs Christian McAllister, Oklahoma City 6&5
