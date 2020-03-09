Two area powerlifters swept their events in regionals held over the weekend.
Hilldale’s Watson Schiller was first in total weight at 1,345 pounds, first on squat at 540, first in bench at 275 and first in deadlift at 530 pounds. The total and squat numbers earned him outstanding lifter in both categories, measured weight to body weight.
Muskogee’s Devion Williams dominated his division at 275. His 1,465 total weight, 550 on squat, 330 on bench and 585 deadlift all topped those categories.
Teamwise, Muskogee was tops among the three 6A schools and fifth overall. Hilldale third in 4A but third overall among large schools (3A to 6A). Small schools at Miami saw Sequoyah second among 2A and fifth overall (2A-C).
Those scoring points for their schools are listed below. State qualifiers include an asterisk.
OKLHAOMA FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POWERLIFTING
NORTHEAST REGIONAL AT MIAMI
Muskogee
*HWT — Kobe Cagle, second bench (300), third deadlift (267).
*HWT — Nick Banks, fifth squat (480) fourth deadlift (490).
*275 — Devion Williams, first total (1,465), first squat (550), first bench (330) and first deadlift (585).
*220 — LaShawn Manns, sixth overall, (1,135), second bench (295).
220 — Logan Elmore, seventh total (1,065).
220 — Devin Whitfield, 10th total (1,035).
*168 — Andrae Stewart, fifth total (1,025), fourth squat (385), fourth bench (230), fourth deadlift (410).
168 — Skyler Onebear, 10th total (760).
*157 — King Lawson, fourth total (905), second deadlift (400).
157 — Jasean Coston, eighth total (865), fourth deadlift (286).
145 — Walker Eaton, seventh total (705).
123 — Terryn Miles, 10th total (590).
Hilldale
*275 — Devin Brandt, fourth total (1,280), fourth squat (520), fifth bench (260), fourth deadlift (500).
*220 — Jose Gutierrez, third total (1,225), first squat (475), third bench (280), fifth deadlift (470).
*198 — Watson Schiller, first total (1,345), first squat (540), first bench (275), first deadlift (530).
198 — Cason Albin, eighth total (950).
181 — Michael Oeser, sixth total (930), fifth squat (350).
*168 — Darrin Hays, third total (1,040), fifth squat (360), third bench (240), fourth deadlift (440).
157 — Jace Walker, 10th total (855).
*123 — Gabriel Gonzales, seventh total (710).
Outstanding lifter — Watson Schiller on squat (317), totals (790 to weight)
SMALL SCHOOLS
Sequoyah
*123 — Joey Hardbarger, second total (745), second squat (275), fourth bench (160), first deadlift (310).
123 — Ryan Fields, seventh overall (655), fifth deadlift (295).
157 — Kyle Carder, ninth overall (880), fourth deadlift (425).
168 — Tyler Purkey, ninth overall (910).
*181 — Clayton Wallace, second overall (1,065), second squat (405), second deadlift (445).
*198 — Trenton Harris, third total (1,050), fifth squat(385), fifth deadlift (450).
198 — Charley Romero, eighth total (1,025), third deadlift (465).
* 220 — Joah Fourkiller, sixth total (1,040), fifth squat (420).
HWT — Jaren McFadden, 10th total (920).
Haskell
*145 — Ines Mendoza, fourth total (935), second deadlift (415).
*157 — Jason Mendoza, third total (955), fifth squat (335), fourth bench (215).
198 — Joseph Marvel, seventh total (1,025), first deadlift (505).
220 — Joe Graham, 10th total (855).
242 — Weston Norris, fifth bench (245).
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL AT BROKEN BOW
Large Schools
Fort Gibson
*132 — Douglas Hawes, fifth overall (810), fourth squat (300), fourth bench (190).
*168 — Jesse Rudd, fifth overall (975), fifth squat (345), fifth bench (215) and fourth deadlift (415).
*181 — Tavien Woodworth, fourth overall (1,170), second squat (450), fourth bench (255) and fourth deadlift (465).
Small Schools
Eufaula
145 — Skyler Richmond, eighth overall (850), second bench (210).
* HWT — Ty Dodd, ninth overall (1,175).
Gore
123— Christian O’Connor, ninth overall (496).
*145— Alex Hallum, third overall (925), third in squat (350), fifth in deadlift (385).
145 — Tyler Lane, ninth overall (795).
145 — Jesus Thomas, 10th overall (795), fifth squat (315), fourth bench (205).
*157— Damren Pae, third overall (970), third squat (345), third bench (220), fifth deadlift (405).
*181 — James Dover, third overall (1,050), third deadlift (450).
181 — Ethan Ward, second bench (240).
220 — Damion Dover, fourth bench (225), first deadlift (450).
242 — Hank Smith, eighth overall (1,015), fourth bench (235).
Warner
157 — Jeremiah Pearson, Warner, 10th overall (755).
168 — Mason Jim, ninth overall (885).
198 — Hunter Girty, ninth overall (1,020), second on bench (250).
*242 — Brody Cannon, fifth overall (1,110), third squat (475), third bench (235).
*HWT: Trace Elders, seventh overall (1,230), second bench (320).
