The area’s two defending state champions both will get their chance at defending next week.
But only one will go as a regional champ.
Blade Walden of Fort Gibson, back wrestling this weekend for the first time since early January while nursing a knee injury, won the title at 126 by technical fall in 3 minutes, 59 seconds, 15-0 over Garrett Salt of Oologah.
The junior is 19-0. He won state a year ago at 113 where he was 46-1.
Meanwhile, in Class 3A, Colt Collett of Checotah lost in 22 seconds on a pin by Wyatt Meredith of Berryhill in the 120-pound final. It was Collett’s first loss this season after 38 wins. He won at 113 last year.
But another area wrestler in 3A brought home gold. Cole Mayfield of Warner went to 35-2 with a 5-1 decision at 150 over Gavin Montgomery of Salina.
There were four other runner-ups.
Fort Gibson’s Jaiden Johnson was pinned by Cushing’s Kaiser Simpson in 3:13 in the 4A finals at 144. Johnson is 35-4.
All three of Wagoner’s top wrestlers in the heavier weights lost their title matches. Kale Charboneau fell in a major decision (8-0) to Luke Eschenheimer of Cascia Hall. Eschenheimer is 30-1 and Charboneau 26-3. Witt Edwards was pinned in 3:04 at 215 by Gunner Wilson of Catoosa (35-2). Edwards is 12-2. And at 285, Roman Garcia lost in sudden death to Will Restine of Poteau. Restine is 41-4 and Garcia 25-1.
Fort Gibson’s Colt Horlick, Trenton Bell and Kyle Rye qualified for state by finishing third at 106, 120, and 215, respectively. Wagoner’s Bryce Steele was third at 150.
David Farmer gave Fort Gibson a fifth at 113 and he’ll have a wrestle-in match at state. That’s also the case for two in 3A as Warner’s Xander Torix was fourth at 144 and Jonah Marshall fifth at 285.
In 6A, Muskogee's best finish was seventh at 165 by Thomas Lewis.
State is next Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
