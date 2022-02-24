Connors State men's basketball had two All-Region II selections, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
Jordan Tillmon and Jahcoree Ealy were picked.
Tillmon averages 16.3 points with a 45.2 percent field goal percentage, 38.5 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 5 assists and 5 rebounds. His best game scoring-wise was 32 against Seminole State on Jan. 27.
Ealy averages 15.5 points with 59.8 percent field goal and 78.7 free throw percentages. He averages 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. His high-point game was 26 against Arkansas Tech JV on Dec. 8.
Connors' game against Northern-Enid on Thursday to close out the regular season was postponed.
