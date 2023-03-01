Connors State men's basketball had two make the All-Region 2 team, announced Tuesday night.
Xavier Glenn from Bixby and Tulsa Memorial freshman Bradyn Hubbard were both named to the 10 man All Region Team. Glenn, who recently scored his 1000th career point at Connors, averaged 21.9 points per game while Hubbard averaged 15.3 points per game for the Cowboys. In addition, Hubbard was also named to the All-Freshman Team. The Cowboys finished 24-5 in the regular season, finishing in a second-place tie with Northern-Enid.
Northern-Enid’s Jordan Thompson was named the Region 2 Player of the Year while Jeremy Jackson of NEO was selected as Coach of the Year.
Glenn, Hubbard and the Cowboys will continue their season next week in the Region 2 playoffs to be held at Rougher Village in Muskogee March 8-11 with the winner advancing to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.