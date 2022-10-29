Two area runners’ top 10 finishes highlighted the day Saturday at the OSSAA Cross Country Championships, ran at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Warner sophomore Koulter Drake took fifth in the Class 2A boys 5K, finishing in 17 minutes, .21 seconds. Senior Cooper Lange was 36th in the 154-runner field, finishing in 18:20.34.
Teamwise, Warner was 17th of 21. Hooker won and Riley Randall of Meeker was top individual in 15:45.07.
Otkaha’s Ryleigh Bacon cracked the final spot in the top 10 in the 3A meet Saturday, finishing the two-mile girls course in 12 minutes, 52.14 seconds. The junior edged sophomore teammate Miley Holt, who was 11th in 12:53.85. Katie Bosley of Oklahoma Christian Academy was tops at 12:11.42. Regent Prep won the team title.
Back in the 2A division, Warner’s Kambree Ellis, a freshman, ran 13:00.26 to take 14th. Sophomore Jordan Jackson was 52nd in 14:07.24. Hooker made it a 2A team sweep, and Kamryn Baggs of Laverne finished first in 11:52.09.
Fort Gibson junior Cooper Glasgow ran a time of 17:08.90 in the 4A boys 5K, finishing 19th of 166. Andrew Smithwick of Lincoln Christian won sate in 15:28.53. Wagoner’s Joci Bryant capped her career by finishing 29th on the girls side in 13:02.54, but Fort Gibson was the top area school, in its first state trip as a girls team, taking 12th. Leading the Lady Tigers was Addison Alred, a freshman, who was 52nd in 13:22.28. Savanna Bebo, a senior, was 59th in 13:30.78. Byng won the team title and Isabella Gutierrez was top individual in 12:00.42 among 164 runners.
Other state-qualifiers were further back in their packs.
Muskogee junior Candon West ran a 17:49.81 in the 6A boys 5K. Keegan Thomas of Stillwater won in 15:23.78. Edmond North was team champion. Lincoln Christian was team champion.
The 3A boys meet saw Eufaula senior Colter Roberts run a 20:04.39. Oktaha sophomoreDillon Strader finish in 20:08.15. Jeremiah Tangren’s 16:15.09 was tops, leading Regent Prep to the team title.
