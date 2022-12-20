Muskogee ex Ty Williams and Wagoner grad Isaac Smith possess two of the Big 12’s best brains.
Both made the All-Big 12 fall Academic team announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Williams is in his second season at Oklahoma State. The former quarterback/defensive back at MHS was a redshirt freshman this season and played in all 11 games for the Cowboys. Smith, a defensive lineman at Texas Tech, played in 10 games after redshirting as a freshman a year ago.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.
Both Williams and Smith were 2020 graduates at their respective high schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.