Muskogee drivers Dale Richardson and Kyle Slader won main events in a Sunday racing special at Outlaw Motor Speedway, the Club 91 Funkadelic Dirt Track Honkytonk Extraganza.
Richardson moved up one spot, passing the only guy ahead of him in qualifying, that being Andrew Bohanan of Stigler, and won the Factory Stock main feature
The USRA B Modifieds saw a similar fate in the main feature as the Factory Stock as two locals swapped spots. Kyle Slader of Muskogee moved from second in qualifying to edged front-runner Dalton Ragsdale. Ted Holt Jr. of Broken Arrow was third.
Back to Factory Stock for a moment.
Robert Southerland of Sallisaw, who started 14th, charged to third. Ben Moore of Muskogee finished 10th, the other local in the top 10, after winning the first of two B features. Southerland won the second B feature.
Richardson was one of three heat winners. Wesley Bourne of Cameron and Bohanan won the other two.
Dustin Leatherman of Muskogee started seventh and won the B Mod B Feature with Daniel Tarkington of Checotah, starting 15th, finishing second. Leatherman was sixth in the opening heat, won by Ragsdale. Slader won his heat and Cody King of Fanshawe took the other.
The USRA A Modifieds saw Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Ark., win from the fourth position with Jared Russell, starting sixth, finishing second and Tate Cole defending his third place qualifying spot to round out the top spots. Top qualifier Sean Gaddis of Diana, Texas, wound up seventh, just behind Dalton Clay of Oktaha.
Clay, a multi-time winner this season, was seventh in his heat but rallied to win the B Feature. Wolff and George Martin of Fort Smith, Ark., and Joe Duvall of Claremore won the other heats. Duvall, who started second in the main, ended up fourth. Martin fell all the way back to 19th.
From Sunday
Order of finish, car number, driver and start position
Factory Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 327-Dale Richardson (2); 2. 51-Andrew Bohanan (1); 3. 39J-Robert Southerland (14); 4. UFO-Jason Sperry (6); 5. 5-Wesley Bourne (4); 6. 2K-Mike Keever (16); 7. 1P-Marshall Penson (11); 8. 19-Clint Woolbright (3); 9. 55-Justin Green (12); 10. 7A-Ben Moore (13); 11. 7K-Jack Kirby (7); 12. 43H-Austin Holman (18); 13. 21C-Rodney Cantrell (9); 14. 25-Mike Moschak (15); 15. 7-Brandon Hogard (17); 16. 9H-Aaron Halpain (10); 17. 26H-Hayden Holzman (5); 18. 1-Tommy Cantwell (19); 19. T13-Tyler Chambers (8); 20. 92-Rowdy Bonewell (20)
B Feature 1: 1. 7A-Ben Moore (8); 2. 25-Mike Moschak (1); 3. 7-Brandon Hogard (3); 4. 1-Tommy Cantwell (10); 5. 1B-Blake Byrd (4); 6. 18-Kyler Mackey (7); 7. X-Frank Huff (5); 8. 42-Levi Sullins (2); 9. (DNF) DT1-Mike Wiseman (6); 10. (DNF) 357-Rusty Kellogg (11); 11. (DNF) 43-Cole Holman (9)
B Feature 2: 1. 39J-Robert Southerland (10); 2. 2K-Mike Keever (9); 3. 43H-Austin Holman (1); 4. 92-Rowdy Bonewell (3); 5. 44-Steve Jennings (2); 6. 11W-Graci Williams (4); 7. 21-Wesley Mackey (5); 8. 82-Richard Marrow (7); 9. 9G-Caleb Gibson (6); 10. (DNF) 112-Juan Diaz (8)
Heat 1: 1. 51-Andrew Bohanan (8); 2. 7K-Jack Kirby (2); 3. 19-Clint Woolbright (11); 4. 43H-Austin Holman (5); 5. 1P-Marshall Penson (10); 6. 1B-Blake Byrd (4); 7. X-Frank Huff (7); 8. 21-Wesley Mackey (1); 9. 82-Richard Marrow (3); 10. 112-Juan Diaz (9); 11. (DNF) 357-Rusty Kellogg (6)
Heat 2: 1. 5-Wesley Bourne (2); 2. 26H-Hayden Holzman (3); 3. T13-Tyler Chambers (4); 4. 21C-Rodney Cantrell (7); 5. 7-Brandon Hogard (6); 6. 44-Steve Jennings (10); 7. 92-Rowdy Bonewell (11); 8. DT1-Mike Wiseman (1); 9. 7A-Ben Moore (5); 10. 43-Cole Holman (9); 11. 39J-Robert Southerland (8)
Heat 3: 1. 327-Dale Richardson (5); 2. UFO-Jason Sperry (1); 3. 9H-Aaron Halpain (3); 4. 55-Justin Green (6); 5. 25-Mike Moschak (9); 6. 42-Levi Sullins (11); 7. 11W-Graci Williams (8); 8. 9G-Caleb Gibson (4); 9. 18-Kyler Mackey (2); 10. 2K-Mike Keever (10); 11. 1-Tommy Cantwell (7)
USRA Modifieds
A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff (4); 2. 4R-Jared Russell (6); 3. 89-Tate Cole (3); 4. 91-Joe Duvall (2); 5. 2G-Kenny Gaddis (9); 6. 5*-Dalton Clay (17); 7. 7-Sean Gaddis (1); 8. 91T-Randy Timms (14); 9. 23-Justin Rexwinkle (21); 10. 2-Patrick Goodnight (13); 11. 88-Nathan Smith (16); 12. 11N-Gene Nicholas (11); 13. 99-Jared Baird (15); 14. 17-Brent Holman (7); 15. 75-Joe Wright (8); 16. 96JR-Jon Herring Jr (10); 17. 39-Ho Dean (22); 18. 9H-Aaron Halpain (19); 19. 15-George Martin (5); 20. 00-Cody Jolly (12); 21. 27M-Dan Morris (18); 22. 1J-James Reed (20)
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5*-Dalton Clay (5); 2. 27M-Dan Morris (2); 3. 9H-Aaron Halpain (9); 4. 1J-James Reed (1); 5. 23-Justin Rexwinkle (8); 6. 39-Ho Dean (7); 7. 23G-Robbie Gates (3); 8. (DNS) 7D-Jake Davis; 9. (DNS) 444-Brooks Strength; 10. (DQ) 2SS-Mark Smith (4)
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff (1); 2. 89-Tate Cole (6); 3. 4R-Jared Russell (8); 4. 91T-Randy Timms (4); 5. 11N-Gene Nicholas (9); 6. 1J-James Reed (3); 7. 2SS-Mark Smith (2); 8. 39-Ho Dean (7); 9. 9H-Aaron Halpain (5)
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-George Martin (1); 2. 17-Brent Holman (3); 3. 75-Joe Wright (4); 4. 96JR-Jon Herring Jr (6); 5. 00-Cody Jolly (9); 6. 88-Nathan Smith (2); 7. 23G-Robbie Gates (8); 8. 23-Justin Rexwinkle (7); 9. 444-Brooks Strength (5)
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Joe Duvall (4); 2. 7-Sean Gaddis (8); 3. 2G-Kenny Gaddis (3); 4. 2-Patrick Goodnight (2); 5. 99-Jared Baird (7); 6. 27M-Dan Morris (5); 7. 5*-Dalton Clay (6); 8. 7D-Jake Davis (1)
USRA B-Mods
A Feature 1: 1. 55-Kyle Slader (2); 2. 22-Dalton Ragsdale (1); 3. UFO-Ted Holt Jr (5); 4. 6P-John Potter (8); 5. 25*-Michael Hornback (6); 6. 11-Ryan Lowe (9); 7. 77-Dustin Leatherman (11); 8. 2-Daniel Tarkington (12); 9. 17J-Neil Johnston (4); 10. 17H-Weston Holman (10); 11. 19-Cole Carpenter (17); 12. Z28-Doug Jones (20); 13. 17-Dale Drieth (18); 14. 84-Caden Ellis (14); 15. 5S-Colton Skiles (15); 16. 16-Billy Arnold (13); 17. 501-Leroy Cook Jr (7); 18. 510-Cody King (3); 19. 33T-Terry Taylor (16); 20. (DNS) 15-Blake Davis
B Feature 1: 1. 77-Dustin Leatherman (7); 2. 2-Daniel Tarkington (15); 3. 16-Billy Arnold (3); 4. 84-Caden Ellis (16); 5. 5S-Colton Skiles (11); 6. 33T-Terry Taylor (5); 7. 19-Cole Carpenter (12); 8. 17-Dale Drieth (9); 9. 15-Blake Davis (13); 10. Z28-Doug Jones (14); 11. (DNF) 9R-Racen Smith (4); 12. (DNF) 12E-Eric Beshoner (10); 13. (DQ) 18-Mike Withrow (6); 14. (DQ) 118-Logan Ellis (1); 15. (DQ) 4W-Grant Holman (2); 16. (DQ) 71-Jay Rierson (8)
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 22-Dalton Ragsdale (6); 2. 6P-John Potter (1); 3. UFO-Ted Holt Jr (8); 4. 118-Logan Ellis (5); 5. 33T-Terry Taylor (4); 6. 77-Dustin Leatherman (7); 7. 12E-Eric Beshoner (3); 8. 19-Cole Carpenter (2); 9. Z28-Doug Jones (9)
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 55-Kyle Slader (6); 2. 17J-Neil Johnston (8); 3. 11-Ryan Lowe (5); 4. 17H-Weston Holman (7); 5. 18-Mike Withrow (4); 6. 71-Jay Rierson (2); 7. 17-Dale Drieth (1); 8. 15-Blake Davis (3)
Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 510-Cody King (5); 2. 501-Leroy Cook Jr (4); 3. 25*-Michael Hornback (8); 4. 4W-Grant Holman (3); 5. 16-Billy Arnold (7); 6. 9R-Racen Smith (9); 7. 5S-Colton Skiles (6); 8. (DQ) 2-Daniel Tarkington (1); 9. (DQ) 84-Caden Ellis (2)
