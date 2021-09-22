It’ll be a weekend of racing at two of the three area tracks.
Having its first event since May 30 and its fourth this season, Thunderbird Speedway will host the Oil Capital Racing Series sprint cars. OCRS was part of the May 30 mis. Steven Shebester of Mustang won that race and is seventh in the season points standings. At the top is Joe Bob Lee of Cache with 1,679 and two wins this season and eight top five finishes. Casey Wills of Sperry is second at 1,613.
The top area driver is David Stephenson of Porter in 37th.
Additional classes set to race are Late Model and Factory Stock.
Late models and sprint cars will pay $1,000 to the winner. Factory stock is $500.
Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 and racing begins with hot laps at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15.
On Saturday, Okie Raceway Park will have its Second Annual Battle on the Blacktop. The race as it was named, originally scheduled for July, was pushed into the fall due to heat at the one-eighth mile street race venue.
Categories are Big Tire, Small Tire, True Street, Tailgate and Daily Driver and are open to anyone. Entry fees range from $100 for daily drivers to $250 for big tire entries. Additional rules can be found on the Okie Raceway Park’s Facebook page.
Prize funds will depend on entries. Sponsor-added money of $700 for Small Tire, $550 for Tailgate and $450 to other classes have been put up.
Spectator gates open at 10 a.m. and all-day racing begins at 1 p.m.
Admission is $10. Kids 12-under are free. Kids will be able to participate in a foot race with cash and prizes spread out across the track to grab. There will be additional giveaways.
Outlaw Motor Speedway has wrapped up its Friday season. Its next event is Octoberfest Oct. 15-16 with Factory Stock, A-Mods and B-Mods.
