For those who remain in the All-Pro Tour’s Bravado Wireless Real Okie Championship on Friday, it’ll be a 36-hole race to the finish after navigating a broken puzzle of two rounds and another dousing Thursday morning at Muskogee Golf Club.
For Greg Eason, it will feel like what’s happened already.
The London native now hailing from Kissimmee, Fla., got 36 uninterrupted holes in on Wednesday then watched the 10-under result stand through Thursday’s off-again, on-again completion of the second round for part of the field.
It was a day of Harry Potter early and four hours of practice at the course in the evening for him.
“I haven’t played 36 holes since college and here I’m doing it twice in one week,” the former UCF golfer said. “I was stiff from 36 and so I didn’t to stay still and get stiff again.”
He’ll lead five others by a stroke in what is set up to be a wide-open affair and a long final day to the event on the par-70 course that’s seen two deluges in three days, the last one delaying the start to the noon hour Thursday.
The best day Thursday belonged to Sam Fidone of Lufkin, Texas, who shot a 7-under 63 to go to 9-under at the halfway point, one shot behind Eason, who carded consecutive 65s Wednesday to sit at 130 for the event.
Joining Fidone, who turned pro in his second season at SMU, is first-round leader Grady Brame Jr., of Hammond, La., who cooled from a 62 to a 1-under second round that saw him come back after playing just two holes of the round Wednesday before darkness stopped play. They’re joined by Ben Geyer of Arkbuckle, Calif., and Austin Bautista of Clearwater, Fla., both like Eason having the day off, Wednesday,
Kyle Pritchard rounds out the group. The golfer out of Castroville, Texas, shot 4-under 66.
Picking up at 14, Fidone birdied four of his final five, a streak broken only by a par on 16, then birdied three of the final five, including the two par 5s at 5 and 9.
“The reads inside of 10 feet are pretty straightforward, which helps a lot and are similar to last week’s greens, so I had a good feel for those and just got to rolling today,” he said.
He was called off the course on Tuesday at 14, finished the first round Wednesday morning, and then got five in Wednesday night. A critical putt to save par at 10 came from 20 feet after he flew the green.
“You don’t want to bogey your first hole in that situation and have to make that up the next morning,” he said.
Brame, who had the hot first-day start going 6-under through 12, had more of a grind in carding a 69, finishing 17 holes Thursday. He missed a birdie putt at the resumption of play on 3, but eagled the par 5 fifth. A bogey 5 at 16 dropped him from a tie for the lead.
“The course drains really well. It wasn’t terribly different,” he said of Thursday’s game. “Given the conditions and delays it’s hard to get momentum going and then keep it. But all you want is an opportunity to win on the last day and I’ve put myself in that position. I’ll just let instincts take over and see what happens.”
Twenty-five are within four shots of the lead.
It’s a group that includes three Oklahomans ¸— OSU ex Hayden Wood of Edmond, one of seven at 7-under, and Tulsa ex Logan McCracken of Oklahoma City and OU ex Brad Dalke of Edmond, both at 6-under.
A chance of rain into the morning hours is possible, and the forecast is for a hot and muggy day with heat index reaching 105.
“Back in high school we all showed up at 10 and played ’til dark,” Fidone said. “I’ve played 90 in a day. Playing 36 seems like a tough task but I don’t mind it one bit.”
Defending champion Cory Churchman of Fort Worth is within range at 5-under 135.
Among the others making the cut was Muskogee High’s Mesa Falluer, who as as amateur shot rounds of 69 and 68 and is at 3-under 137. A chip in on 7, which was his back nine having started on 10, helped him get to Friday’s action.
Two Hilldale grads and the only other locals in the tournament missed the cut. Grant Sikes shot a 1-under 69 but was 2-over 142 for the tournament. Colby Cox shot a 71 and in a group of six at 8-over 148. Both were also playing as amateurs.
Third-round action tees off at 7:30 a.m. Eason, Pritchard and Fidone tee off as the final group from 1 at 8:50 a.m. Brame, Geyer and Bautista precede them, also on 1, at 8:40 a.m.
REAL OKIE SCOREBOARD
Leaders
Greg Eason, Kissimmee, Fla. 65-65—130-10
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville, Texas 65-55—131-9
Sam Fidone, Lufkin, Texas 68-63—131-9
Grady Brame Jr., Hammond, La. 62-69—131—9
Ben Geyer, Arbuckle, Calif. 66-65—131-9
Austin Bautista, Clearwater, Fla. 63-68—131-9
Cory Whitsett, Birmingham, Ala. 67-65—132-8
Charlie Holland, Dallas 66-66—132-8
Jake Hendrix, Austin 68-64—132-8
Sebastian Saavedra, Buenos Aires 66-66—132-8
Curtis Reed, Castroville, Texas 68-65—133-7
Austin Smith, Russellville, Ark. 68-65—133-7
Hayden Wood, Edmond 68-65—133-7
Blaine Hale, Dallas 66-67—133-7
Zachary Olsen. Memphis, Tenn.65-68—133-7
Blake Pugh, Southlake, Texas 65-68—133-7
Jeremy Gandon, Ft. Worth 63-70—133-7
Others
Logan McCracken, OKC 67-67—134`-6
Brad Dalke, Edmond 66-68—134-6
Brendon Jelley, Tulsa 66-69—135-4
Third round tee times, start tee
7:30 a.m., 1
Brandon Pierce, Cory Churchman, Chandler Phillips
7:30 a.m., 10
Brendon Jelley, Zack Fischer, Miguel Delgado
7:40 a.m., 1
Brad Dalke, Tom Gempel, Ryan Baca
7:40 a.m., 10
Angelo Leyvani, Mark Walker, Brian Rowell
7:50 a.m., 1
Nick Arman, Logan McCracken, Zach Partin
7:50 a.m., 10
Franklin Corpening, Hayden Foster, Wesley Hunter
8:00 a.m., 1
Blake Pugh, Jeremy Gandon, Sean Romero
8:00 a.m., 10
Sam Stevens, Preston Stanley, Zach Bauchou
8:10 a.m., 1
Hayden Wood, Blaine Hale, Zachary Olsen
8:10 a.m., 10
Cody Burrows, Gordon Neale, Jared Bettcher
8:20 a.m., 1
Sebastian Saavedra, Curtis Reed, Austin Smith
8:20 a.m., 10
Tanner Napier, Sam Gillis, Brax McCarthy
8:30 a.m., 1
Cory Whitsett, Charlie Holland, Jake Hendrix
8:30 a.m., 10
Bennett Baker, Bobby Hudson, Tyler Gann
8:40 a.m., 1
Grady Brame, Jr. Ben Geyer, Austin Bautista
8:40 a.m., 10
Andrew Wyatt, Cameron Peck, Jon Trasamar
8:50 a.m., 1
Greg Eason, Kyle Pritchard, Sam Fidone
8:50 a.m., 10
Chris Minton, Tate Fleming, Mesa Falleur (a)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.