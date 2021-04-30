Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown never started on the same Oklahoma offensive line, missing each other by a year.
Their different timelines didn’t stop Brown, however, from endorsing his fellow Sooner, who will soon join him in Kansas City.
“Orlando told us to go get Creed when he was here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He goes, there’s a good one in Oklahoma you need to take a peek at.”
Whether or not Brown’s advice sealed Kansas City’s decision, the franchise, which is in desperate need of offensive line depth, selected Humphrey with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL draft’s second round on Friday.
Humphrey, who offers versatility as an interior offensive lineman, knew his moment might not come until Day 2 of the draft, and he seems just fine with the starting point to his professional career.
“I got the call from the best organization in the country,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey arrives to Kansas City after enjoying three years as OU’s starting center, first assuming the role in 2018 after redshirting his first year on campus.
Humphrey emerged as a two-time All-America selection and back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 and 2020.
During those two seasons, Humphrey didn’t allow a sack in 1,200 plays, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Creed was certainly one of our leaders the last couple of years,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He stuck out early in his career, became the starting center and developed into a really good all-around player and a good leader.
“He’s certainly one of the more talented offensive linemen we’ve had come through our program. I think he’ll have a long and very positive career in the NFL.”
With the 96th overall selection, after all, the Patriots selected edge defender Ronnie Perkins.
The 6-2, 253 Perkins entered the draft coming off a three-year stint at Oklahoma that saw him play in 33 games and register 16.5 sacks. He also missed six contests due to a failed drug test in 2019.
“Ronnie was a leader and impact player in our program for the last couple years. He’s really developed into an outstanding edge player,” Riley said. “He’s equally good in pass rush as he is in defending the run game. He plays with an edge and an attitude that really takes a guy who’s talented and transforms him into becoming an even better player. I think he’ll certainly be a guy who will create a lot of problems on the edge at the next level for the Patriots.”
That 96th pick, by the way, is the compensatory selection New England was awarded for losing quarterback Tom Brady in free agency last year.
The earliest pick of the second day of the draft from an in-state standpoint was former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, selected by the Chicago Bears with the 39th overall pick in the second round.
Jenkins was a first-round pick in several mock drafts but fell to the second round after five offensive tackles were drafted ahead of him. He is the first OSU offensive lineman to be drafted since Russell Okung was drafted No. 6 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. The 6-6, 317-pound offensive tackle showcased his strength and athleticism during the OSU Pro Day on April 1.
OSU coach Mike Gundy is scheduled to speak through an arrangement with the Bears on Saturday morning.
