Muskogee’s Klair Bradley and Fort Gibson’s Dalton Ross were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State swimming teams, the OCA announced Friday.
The swimming competition at the All-State Games will be July 25.
In wrestling, Checotah’s Kyler Pouncil was selected as an All-Stater on the Small Schools East squad which will battle July 27.
Bradley was second in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 1 minute, 6.94 seconds. Bradley’s time was .16 of a second better than her prelim time which was also second overall. Bradley was fifth in the 500 yard freestyle in 5:23.22.
Ross led Fort Gibson to a runner-up team finish. He was second the 100 freestyle in 49.01 seconds. He had the top qualifying time but was edged in the finals, still .28 ahead of his top qualifying time. He was third in the 100 backstroke in 55.93 and part of the 200 medley relay that was third in 1:45.45 and the 400 freestyle relay which was fourth in 3:32.54.
Pouncil was a regional champion in Class 3A at 220 pounds. He shared fifth at state.
Toby West and Grant Edwards of Fort Gibson and Logan Sterling of Wagoner were 4A All-Stars. Edwards was third at state at 152, Sterling fourth, and West fifth at 138.
OCA awards go to seniors only.
