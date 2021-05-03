Mesa Falleur’s fast start put him in position to win the Class 6A regional golf championship Monday at Muskogee Golf Club.
Unfortunately, it was the wrong round to start that way in the final stack.
After opening with a 4-under 67 and three birdies on his first five holes, the Muskogee junior finished with a 72 and a 36-hole total of 139 and 3-under par, one shot back of Bixby’s Dylan Teeter at 138 (70, 68). Union’s Jeremy Tandoy shot 70 and 69 to tie Falleur, and beat him in a scorecard playoff that took the start of the second round for comparison.
Falleur was even par through five holes on his second round of the day.
“It’s the way it goes, but I’m fine with it,” said Falleur, who will be joined at state by teammate Logan Ridley, who totaled 158 to be the final of six at-large qualifiers to make the cut.
Grant Gudgel of Stillwater was fourth at 140.
Falleur, who won Muskogee’s own tourney here earlier this spring, wanted a fast start and got it. He birdied the par 4 first and third, and also the par-5 fifth.
“I wanted to birdie about three of the first five and I accomplished that,” he said.
He had three straight pars and then birdied the par-5 ninth and the par 4 10th and 11th to go 6-under at that point. On 10, he dropped within a couple feet of the pin from 150 yards out facing a downhill lie with a cross breeze. On 11, he chipped from about 60 yards out to within a couple feet.
He would double bogey 16, the only non-par hole the rest of the round.
“That’s on me. I hit four bat shots,” he said.
Falleur was even through eight on the second round and then a key shot at 9 enabled his final birdie of the day.
His punch shot in a muddy area right of the fairway from about 205 yards out in the rough landed on the green, where he two-putted for birdie.
“I wanted to keep it below the trees and not hit anyone (spectators) on the right and it turned out about as good as I could hit the ball,” he said. “Definitely my best shot of the day. The shot at 10 in (the first round) to get to the green, I really liked too.”
Ridley, a sophomore, shot rounds of 76 and 82. He started with two birdies in the opening round.
“Glad we got two moving on. I’m proud for both,” said Muskogee coach Brad Huddleston.
Muskogee shot 626 as a team, three back of Owasso, the sixth and final team qualifier. Ty Glover shot 162 (82-80), Carter Stewart shot 167 (82-85) and Gabe Kindrick 178 (90-88). Broken Arrow won with a 588, followed by Stillwater (595), Bixby (597), Jenks (601) and Choctaw (615).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.