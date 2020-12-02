When Luke Adcock hit the Eufaula campus this summer, no one was happier to see him than the guy whose position he was taking.
Tell us about it, Nick Jones.
“I knew I was going to get to play what I was best fit for, including college,” said the now slot receiver who was quarterback in last season’s playoff run, going 49-of-91 for 771 yards and 13 touchdowns, with three interceptions, and running for 869 yards and 18 TDs. He also led the team to the quarterfinal round in 2018 as a sophomore.
Now, it’s the current sophomore, Adcock, behind center, who should top 2,000 yards passing this week when he and the rest of the Ironheads (9-2) go against Oklahoma Christian School (10-0) in the Class 2A quarterfinals Friday at Paul Bell Stadium. He is currently 110-of-171 for 1,956 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
Adcock, who started on defense at Stigler as a freshman, switched to Eufaula after his mom, Nichole, a Eufaula native, and his father Cory took teaching positions there.
“They were concerned whether he’d get a shot against the hometown kids, but I told them everybody gets a shot and it goes to the best kid,” said Ironheads head coach Larry Newton Jr. “He’s stepped in and never looked back.”
It just took a while.
“We knew he looked the part,” Newton said of the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder. “But we weren’t able to meet through June and had no 7-on-7s to evaluate with, so we really didn’t know how he would handle it until we got to August.”
Adcock felt right at home from the start.
“All of them took me in as a brother. There was never a moment of ‘do I really fit in here,’” Adcock said. “It was always like I was here all along.”
Adcock’s not the dual threat that Jones was — but his 201 yards rushing and six touchdowns is enough to keep defenses from keying on Noah Alexander and his 1,284 yards out of the tailback spot.
But Adcock nails it as a passer.
His primary target, Khelil Deere, has 990 yards on 48 catches and 13 TDs. Jones, who has received an offer from Northeastern State, has 640 on 38 catches with six TDs. Trevion Nichols has 13 catches for 291 yards and one of his three TDs came last week in a 45-21 win against Victory Christian.
“They’ve made it easy for me,” said Adcock.
“He’s become real comfortable with everything in the offense and he has a good feel for his receivers and what they can do,” Newton said of Adcock. “Being so young there’s so much upside with him looking ahead.
“And it’s allowed us to maximize our weapons. Nick’s where he’s felt most comfortable and is very effective there.”
Adcock’s first love has always been baseball as a pitcher, but his ascension on the gridiron has put other options in his path.
“I don’t know if anyone had thought he’d be where he is this quick but it’s like I told his dad, coaches are going to start coming around wanting a look,” Newton said.
Adcock’s heart may be baseball, but his mind is wide open.
“I have always loved baseball but there’s nothing like the atmosphere in football, being out there with your brothers. Nothing compares to Friday nights and the feeling of being part of that,” he said.
For now, he’s got one more week, at least, against an OCS defense that is big up front ranging from 6-3 to 6-6 and 230 to 260. His receivers will face a height disadvantage as well.
“They’ll be a fun challenge to go against,” said Adcock.
But not one he can’t conquer.
“We had matchup issues against Victory,” Newton said. “Nick and Khelil aren’t the tallest but athletically they match up well. Khelil’s 5-10 going against 6-2 last week and he’d just go out-jump them.”
Jones (6-0, 173) might have had a dozen more touchdown opportunities had it not been for holds or illegal blocks up front that came into play at times this year. That all disappeared last week.
“I’ve got full confidence in all the guys around me,” said Adcock. “Like I said, it’ll be fun. We’re at home, we have the home crowd. I’m looking forward to it.”
Eufaula got the home game being like OCS, a district champion and in the amended playoff site guidelines by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association concerning COVID-19, host roles this week and next by equal-finishing teams goes to a coin flip.
Newton had to meet OCS coach Brooks Stephenson at a Love’s Travel Stop at the Prague exit off I-40. Newton was the only one with a quarter.
“I had the coin so I flipped and he called,” Newton said. “I had planned on calling heads had I been the one calling it because we’re the Ironheads. When he called heads, I knew that was going to go our way.”
