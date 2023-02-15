Gore grad Brandon Tyler, who took the 2022 Pirates football program to heights unseen there before reaching the Class A championship game, will leave his alma mater to take over at Sallisaw.
Tyler, who returned to Gore in 2017, led his last team on an unbeaten run into a 32-28 finals loss to Fairview. In that game the All-Phoenix MVP, Pirates running back Gunner Dozier, re-aggravated an arm injury suffered late in the regular season and although he continued to play, his use was more as a decoy than the guy who scored 36 touchdowns and had 1,813 yards.
Tyler was 60-12 in his six seasons, taking over a program that had four wins in the previous four seasons with two of those winless campaigns. He went there after a season in Van Buren, Ark., under Greg Werner, who eventually went to Hilldale for a season and returned to Poteau.
Before the Arkansas stop, Tyler spent 15 seasons at Vian, 12 as head coach. He made the finals one season there and three times reached the semifinals.
Tyler won’t be a stranger to the area as the Black Diamonds have long been connected with Hilldale and Fort Gibson in District 4A-4. The Hornets will host Sallisaw next year and Fort Gibson will travel to Sallisaw.
